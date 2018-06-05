Injured Veterans Stay 'On-The-Move' with Mobile Health Information App

MARENGO, Ill. and DOVER, Mass., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oscar Mike (O.M.) Foundation, a non-profit association helping injured veterans stay active, has teamed up with digital-health information provider, Backpack Health, LLC, to enable O.M. members to share medical information with caregivers and healthcare providers whenever and wherever needed. Oscar Mike is the military call-sign for "on the move." This new alliance is consistent with the need for access to medical information for veterans on the move.

"The Oscar Mike Foundation enables thousands of injured veterans to re-imagine their full potential through our adaptive sports programs, experiences and events," said Noah Currier, president, Oscar Mike Foundation. "Disabilities cannot be an obstacle to good health or a good life and the Backpack Health app will give our members ready access to their important health information that can be shared easily with care teams, trainers, and family members."

"In today's medical world, information and speed can influence quality of care, and our injured veterans have earned the right to expect that technology will be marshalled to meet their needs. Oscar Mike Foundation is leading the way to help veterans have access to their life-enhancing data," said Jim Cavan, founder, president and CEO of Backpack Health. "Our secure, cloud-based platform helps people manage health details, care and communication needed for healthcare professionals, coaches, trainers and others involved with their care and active lifestyle."

Through Backpack Health, the O.M. community will secure access to personalized, comprehensive medical information and documents in one central location through the portable, multi-lingual Backpack Health app. Available for iPhone, Android and desktop, O.M. members will have all Backpack Health full features:

Create individual and caregiver profile information

Provide access for others to co-manage patient profiles

Upload easily documents, images, videos and audio files

Share information with medical professionals or others, such as emergency information, health history, medications, allergies, etc. -- easily converted to PDFs

Translate information into other languages, that is important when traveling

Access all information stored in the app without internet connection

To access and subscribe to the app, visit https://www.oscarmike.org/pages/athlete-registration on a desktop or mobile device.

About The Oscar Mike Foundation

The Oscar Mike (O.M.) Foundation, named for the military term "on the move," is a registered 501(c)(3) public non-profit organization. O.M. was formed for the purpose of supporting its mission of keeping veterans on-the-move. O.M. strives to be a leading provider of funding for injured veterans to participate in life-changing adaptive sports. By focusing on the arena of adaptive sports, O.M. assists in offering an outlet for an ongoing competitive lifestyle to thousands of American Veterans who have sacrificed for the defense of our country. Learn more at https://www.oscarmike.org/

About Backpack Health

Backpack Health, LLC builds secure-cloud-based innovative information tools to help people manage their health journey – wellness and chronic health conditions. The Backpack Health mission is to make it easy for everyone to access, own and control all their health information to support better health for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Backpack Health provides a platform for organizations to engage patients, collect up-to-date data and build communities around the globe. Learn more at www.backpackhealth.com.

