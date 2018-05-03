To enter, Golden Knights fans simply need to go to the Adam S. Kutner & Associates Facebook page, Like the page, and leave a comment on the giveaway post with the name of who they might like to take with them to the game. Next, contestants must click the link provided in the giveaway post and fill out the entry form to complete the submission.

Since the beginning of the Vegas Golden Knights' inaugural — and wildly successful — first season, the team at Adam S. Kutner & Associates have been giving away tickets and Zamboni rides to all home games. The contest was designed to help more of the Las Vegas community have the chance to witness the historic season. The Golden Knights, who began their season as unlikely Stanley Cup contenders, have since become the most successful expansion team in the history of professional sports.

Adam S. Kutner & Associates is the leading personal injury law firm in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over two decades of proven results in the state of Nevada, Mr. Kutner has become a household name around the Las Vegas Valley. More information about Adam S. Kutner & Associates and his community involvement can be found on his website: http://www.adamkutnercares.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/injury-attorney-adam-s-kutner-to-continue-golden-knights-tickets-giveaway-300642621.html

SOURCE Adam Kutner

Related Links

http://adamkutnercares.com

