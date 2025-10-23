Injury Board Launches Nationwide "Helping Paws" Campaign

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Animals are a lifeline for the critically injured. Whether trained service animals or serving as a much-needed companion, people suffering from debilitating injuries often rely on animals for love, compassion, and assistance.

Injury Board (IB), a national community of plaintiff trial attorneys, is mobilizing its members to take part in "The Helping Paws Initiative." IB's 2025 "Day Of Action" is a coordinated effort to support animal shelters and raise awareness for pet adoption.

HELPING ANIMALS: Injury Board member Barnes Trial Group in Tampa, FL. Part of the legal team at Ventura Law in Connecticut. Ventura collected a significant amount of supplies for an area animal shelter. Ventura Law is part of Injury Board.

Dozens of IB member firms are partnering with local shelters in their own communities, collecting and donating pet food, toys, collars, leashes, cleaning supplies, and more. Attorneys and IB members are also volunteering to walk dogs, feed animals, and help shelters with daily care.

"Our members see firsthand the impact strong communities have on people's lives, and that's what the Day of Action is all about," said Tom Young, Founder of Injury Board. "By supporting animal shelters, we're helping organizations that often help the people we represent — people are experiencing life-altering situations through no fault of their own."

This is the sixteenth year of the IB Day of Action, a signature event uniting law firms nationwide around a shared cause. To learn more about the IB Day of Action or to get involved in future efforts, visit InjuryBoard.org.

Among the law firms participating nationwide:

Alekman DiTusa

Arias Sanguinetti Trial Lawyers

Assembly Software

Avera & Smith

Barnes Trial Group

Bowen Painter Injury Lawyers

Calwell Luce DiTrapano

Casey Devoti & Brockland

Childers, Schlueter & Smith

Creed and Creed

Curcio Law

Cutter Law

Edwards Law Firm

Forbes Law

Forge Consulting

Fuicelli & Lee

Gwen D Hicks Law

Herman Herman Katz Giselson

Jeffery S. Roberts and Associates, PLLC

Kalfus Nachman

Kitrick, Lewis & Staley-Sladek

Leonard Legal

LoVerde Law

Nace Law Group

Nelson & Fraenkel

Pedersen, Whitehead & Hanby

Pfeifer Morgan Stesiak

Phelan Petty

Prochaska, Howell & Prochaska

Rapoport Sims

Rinehardt Law

Scott Marshall Law

Shaheen & Gordon

The Cochran Firm

Thomas Law

Ventura Law

Wayne Parsons Law Office

Wooten Kimborough Damaso & Dennis

Zoll & Kranz

ABOUT INJURY BOARD

The Injury Board is a professional association of trial attorneys who pool their time, talents, and resources to expand the reach of grassroots organizations, contributing to stronger communities across the U.S.

