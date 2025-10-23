Injury Board Launches Nationwide "Helping Paws" Campaign

News provided by

Injury Board

Oct 23, 2025, 08:43 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Animals are a lifeline for the critically injured. Whether trained service animals or serving as a much-needed companion, people suffering from debilitating injuries often rely on animals for love, compassion, and assistance.

Injury Board (IB), a national community of plaintiff trial attorneys, is mobilizing its members to take part in "The Helping Paws Initiative." IB's 2025 "Day Of Action" is a coordinated effort to support animal shelters and raise awareness for pet adoption.

HELPING ANIMALS: Injury Board member Barnes Trial Group in Tampa, FL.
Part of the legal team at Ventura Law in Connecticut. Ventura collected a significant amount of supplies for an area animal shelter. Ventura Law is part of Injury Board.
Dozens of IB member firms are partnering with local shelters in their own communities, collecting and donating pet food, toys, collars, leashes, cleaning supplies, and more. Attorneys and IB members are also volunteering to walk dogs, feed animals, and help shelters with daily care.

"Our members see firsthand the impact strong communities have on people's lives, and that's what the Day of Action is all about," said Tom Young, Founder of Injury Board. "By supporting animal shelters, we're helping organizations that often help the people we represent — people are experiencing life-altering situations through no fault of their own." 

This is the sixteenth year of the IB Day of Action, a signature event uniting law firms nationwide around a shared cause. To learn more about the IB Day of Action or to get involved in future efforts, visit InjuryBoard.org.

Among the law firms participating nationwide: 

Alekman DiTusa
Arias Sanguinetti Trial Lawyers
Assembly Software
Avera & Smith
Barnes Trial Group
Bowen Painter Injury Lawyers
Calwell Luce DiTrapano
Casey Devoti & Brockland
Childers, Schlueter & Smith
Creed and Creed
Curcio Law
Cutter Law
Edwards Law Firm
Forbes Law
Forge Consulting
Fuicelli & Lee
Gwen D Hicks Law
Herman Herman Katz Giselson
Jeffery S. Roberts and Associates, PLLC
Kalfus Nachman
Kitrick, Lewis & Staley-Sladek
Leonard Legal
LoVerde Law
Nace Law Group
Nelson & Fraenkel
Pedersen, Whitehead & Hanby
Pfeifer Morgan Stesiak
Phelan Petty
Prochaska, Howell & Prochaska
Rapoport Sims
Rinehardt Law
Scott Marshall Law
Shaheen & Gordon
The Cochran Firm
Thomas Law
Ventura Law
Wayne Parsons Law Office
Wooten Kimborough Damaso & Dennis
Zoll & Kranz

ABOUT INJURY BOARD
The Injury Board is a professional association of trial attorneys who pool their time, talents, and resources to expand the reach of grassroots organizations, contributing to stronger communities across the U.S.

Media Contact:
Andrew Colton
[email protected]
561-571-0700

SOURCE Injury Board

