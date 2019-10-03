Injury Law Center Announces the Supreme Court of New Hampshire Upholds Verdict

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Injury Law Center is happy to report that, on September 30, 2019, the Supreme Court of New Hampshire unanimously affirmed their $400,000 verdict in the case of Aaron Wedgwood v. HCA Health Services of New Hampshire, Inc. (d/b/a Parkland Medical Center).

This case involved a medical malpractice claim brought by Mr. Wedgwood, a hardworking HVAC repairman, against Parkland Medical Center, a level III trauma center located in Pelham, NH.

Attorney Joseph J. Russo, who represents Mr. Wedgwood, tried the case before Hon. J. Messer in Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood, NH last October, 2018.

Mr. Wedgwood presented to the hospital with complaints of eye swelling. The attending physician assistant ordered that he undergo an injection of solumedrol; an anti-inflammatory. Mr. Wedgwood informed the attending nurse that he was "deathly afraid of needles." Needle phobia is a DSM IV recognized anxiety disorder. The attending nurse wasn't aware of this. She simply replied "honey, everyone says that" and proceeded with the injection.

Instead of being allowed to rest and then be assessed to see if he was steady on his feet, Mr. Wedgwood was whisked off to another room. The attending nurse turned her back on her patient and instructing him to follow her. Mr. Wedgwood stood up and immediately suffered a vasovagal event – a sudden drop in blood pressure – which caused him to faint and fall face first on the floor.

Mr. Wedgwood sustained a bilateral comminuted jaw fracture, multiple avulsed teeth, a degloving injury to his gumline, and a permanent mental nerve injury below his chin.

At trial, the attending nurse testified that she offered Mr. Wedgwood a wheelchair for transportation which he refused and stood right up. However, the attending physician assistant testified that she didn't recall any of those events transpiring. Clearly, the jury didn't adopt the attending nurse's version of events which was diametrically opposed to that of Mr. Wedgwood.

After deliberating for approximately six hours, the jury returned a verdict of $400,000 - 16x the final offer made by HCA Healthcare. What followed was a year long process of post-trial motions (Rockingham County Superior Court post-trial motion ruling) and appeals (Supreme Court of New Hampshire ruling). Ultimately, justice was served for Mr. Wedgwood.

Contact: Joseph J. Russo, Esq. 603-883-4100

SOURCE Injury Law Center

Related Links

https://www.injury-law-center.com

