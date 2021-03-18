InjuryClaimsExpress™ Uses Crowdsourcing for Brand Awareness Combined with Real Economic Stimulus

SARASOTA, Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day in America there are over 6,000 people injured in auto and other accidents through no fault of their own. If you are reading this then there is a 1 in 500 chance you know someone who has been injured in an accident in the last few weeks.

6000 injuries per day in USA RecovX Health

Said Steven Craig, President and CEO of RecovX Health, "bringing innovative technology to the market can be extremely difficult unless you have millions to spend on branding and advertising. We built and introduced a new patented technology in late 2020 called InjuryClaimsExpress™ and it's designed to help injured people to file their insurance claim direct."

The app has a big financial impact on an injured person, but the challenge is getting the word out about a new alternative other than a lawyer. Law firms spend $226 million annually on advertising for injured people—it's hard for a startup to compete with that!"

According to Bill Kratch, Chief Claims Officer of InjuryClaimsExpress™ and former Liberty Mutual executive, "90% of injury claims are non-severe, commonly known and treatable injuries, so most claimants do not require an attorney. When an injured person files their claim DIRECT using InjuryClaimsExpress™, they put an average of $5,000 back in their pocket "

"Up until InjuryClaimsExpress™ there have been two choices for injured claimants. Go alone into an unknown claims process with the insurance company's trained professionals using technology to manage the injury payment and navigate that journey alone at a stressful time when their life has already been turned upside down by the complexity an accident brings; OR they hire an attorney and pay 1/3 or more of their injury settlement to the lawyer."

"Statistics show that for over 90% of injury claims attorneys do not collect more compensation for claimants. Sure, we all see the billboard ads that say "XYZ Law got me $600,000 for my injury", but that is the rare 1 in 5000, highly-severe injuries. Attorneys are needed for those."

"With InjuryClaimsExpress™, injured folk have a better, and faster alternative. Claims can be settled in half the time for a net compensation of 1.5 to 2 times more to them. "

Statistics say 20 to 30 million people in America are unemployed or underemployed, hence the idea to harness the crowd power and provide economic stimulus directly to people. To get the word out InjuryClaimsExpress™ is employing a grassroots Crowd-Sourcing Campaign to anyone in America over the age of 18.

A simple referral Awards Program allows people who know someone who has been injured, to log on to injuryclaimsexpress.com/referral and refer them for $50, and there is no limit to the number of referrals. For injured people there is no fee to use InjuryClaimsExpress™ until the claim settles and then it is 3% deducted from the insurance settlement—a far cry from the 33% to 40% law firms charge.

RecovX Health see this as Direct Economic Stimulus that is organically grown, sustainable, and does not require Congress to pass a complex multi-trillion-dollar bill. It's efficient with no waste; it's fast, and people do not have to wait on the Government to get their money. It leverages the power of Social to help people and creates brand awareness of a new option for people with insurance claims.

