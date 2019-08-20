Ink Resins Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Ink Resins Market – Overview Ink resins can be defined as materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks.These characteristics primarily include color-carrying capabilities and color adhesion properties. Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791903/?utm_source=PRN Properties imparted by ink resins also include viscosity, strong pigment adhesion, high solid content, gloss, and improvement in pigment wetting.

This report analyzes and forecasts the ink resins market at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

The study includes drivers and restraints of the global ink resins market.It also covers anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for ink resins during the forecast period.

The report also highlights opportunities for the ink resins market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global ink resins market.Porter's five forces model for the ink resins market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.

The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, printing process, printing ink, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global ink resins market by segmenting it in terms of type, printing process, printing ink, application, and region.In terms of type, the market has been segmented into modified rosin, hydrocarbon resin, modified cellulose, acrylic, polyamide, and polyurethane.

Based on printing process, the market has been segregated into flexography, lithography, gravure, digital, and others.In terms of printing ink, the market has been divided into water-based, solvent-based, UV-cured, and oil-based.

In terms of application, the global ink resins market has been categorized into packaging, publishing, commercial printing, and others.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for ink resins in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global ink resins market for the base year 2018 and the forecast for the period between 2019 and 2027.Market numbers have been estimated based on type, printing process, printing ink, and application segments of the global ink resins market.

Market size has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global ink resins market. Key players operating in the global market are Lawter Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Evonik Industries, Flint Group, and DIC Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global ink resins market has been segmented as follows:

Global Ink Resins Market, by Type Modified Rosins Hydrocarbon Resins Modified Cellulose Acrylic Polyamide Polyurethane

Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Process

Lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including Screen Printing)

Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Ink Water-based Solvent-based UV-cured Oil-based

Global Ink Resins Market, by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others (Including Marketing Material)

Global Ink Resins Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Ink resins can be defined as materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include viscosity, strong pigment adhesion properties, high solid content, gloss, and improvement in pigment wetting.

Modified rosin is the most commonly used type of ink resins. It is primarily used to impart color to printing inks and color adhesion properties to various surfaces.

Printing inks required in the lithography printing process consume ink resins in large amounts

Among printing inks, the solvent-based segment accounts for a major share of the global ink resins market, due to ease of use, low price, and ease of availability of solvent-based printing inks

Packaging is the most common application of printing inks.The global packaging industry is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Thus, consumption of ink resins in the packaging segment is estimated to increase in the near future. Among regions, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of ink resins. Large quantities of printing inks are manufactured in the region and ink resins are required in this manufacture. The global ink resins market is relatively consolidated. Multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Evonik Industries, and Lawter Inc., account for a major share of the global market. The global ink resins market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to increase in the efficiency of the printing process that has resulted in less requirement for printing inks

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791903/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

