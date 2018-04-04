Ink Solvents Market - Global Industry Outlook, Size & Share Analysis: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Ink Solvents Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, Product Types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Ink solvents are used for making colloidal suspension of dyes, or pigments, and they are the primary raw materials. Solvent ink is a comparatively low-cost type of ink operational in inkjet printers. In the domain of ink, the solvent implies that ink does not constitute water as a base. Due to high revenue from e-commerce and food and beverage segment the packaging industry is anticipated to grow high. Furthermore, the printing inks are attractive progressive part and parcel of the industry.

The ink solvents market is composed to trend along a strong development pathway in the coming years. On the other hand, the change from print media to digital media is restraining the market. Ink Solvents Market is segmented, By Chemistry Type into Alcohol, Acetate, Hydrocarbon, Others. Ink Solvents Market is segmented, by Product Type into Conventional, Green bio-based. Ink Solvents Market is segmented, by Process Type into Flexographic, Gravure, Others. Ink Solvents Market is segmented, by Application into Flexible packaging, Corrugated cardboard & folding cartons, Publication, Others.

Ink Solvents Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest growing segment, which is estimated to grow higher in the upcoming years. The Developing countries like China, Japan, and India are expected to grow high in Asia-Pacific with China is holding the largest share in the region.

Ink Solvents Market Key Players include Eastman Chemical Company, Shell Chemicals, VertecBiosolvents Inc., Sasol Solvents, Ineos AG, Evonik Industries AG, Ashland Inc. ExxonMobil Chemical, ArkemaS.A., and Celanese Corporation.



This report studies Ink Solvents in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market

By types, the market can be split into

• Alcohol solvents

• Ester solvents

• Benzene solvent

• Ketone solvent

By Application, the market can be split into

• Flexible packaging

• Folding cartons

• Corrugated cardboard

• Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

• United States

• EU

• Japan

• China

• India

• Southeast Asia

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.