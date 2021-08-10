Inkbit Bolsters Executive Team with Addition of Industry Veteran Eric Bert

MEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkbit, the company that built the first 3D printer driven by vision-based feedback control, announced today the appointment of Eric Bert as senior vice president, commercial, as Inkbit continues to focus on selling and delivering production machines. Bert's appointment follows the closing of Inkbit's $30 million Series B funding round.

With the addition of Bert, Inkbit plans to grow its commercial team in size and capability by providing a strong infrastructure that matches the continuously expanding scale of the company. Existing clients and early adopters of Inkbit's technology will benefit from a larger commercial team that can support them in their efforts to maximize productivity with the Inkbit Vista, launched in February. Additionally, Inkbit will provide field support to customers, which will enable more users to enjoy the first-of-a-kind advantages Inkbit's technology brings to market.

"Inkbit is transitioning from a technology-focused startup to a commercial organization. This is an exciting time for us, and I am delighted to welcome Eric to our team," said Davide Marini, CEO and co-founder of Inkbit. "He is a proven commercial leader with significant sales and marketing expertise in capital equipment for both the traditional and additive manufacturing industries. This combination will be beneficial to Inkbit, as we take 3D printing to the factory floor."

Bert's expertise is rooted in deep knowledge of the additive manufacturing sector. He has a successful track record in driving revenue growth with role at a variety of companies including as COO of 3DMEDiTech, a 3D printing-based, patient-specific medical implant device manufacturer; as SVP of global sales at ARCAM, a GE Additive Company, and as SVP of sales for Stratasys North America. Inkbit will rely on his guidance and experience as it continues to grow and expand its Vista rollout.

About Inkbit

Inkbit strives to eliminate the existing chasm between prototyping and manufacturing to enable rapid, on-demand manufacturing of multi-material, end-use products. Using computer science to improve manufacturing, Inkbit developed the first 3D printer powered by machine vision and real-time feedback control to meet the speed, precision and reliability requirements of volume production. Based in Medford, MA, Inkbit is a 2017 spinout of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) at MIT. Inkbit's technology is based on research led by Prof. Wojciech Matusik and intellectual property licensed from MIT. Early supporters include the MIT Deshpande Center, the MIT Industrial Liaison Program (STEX25) and The MIT Engine Network. To learn more about Inkbit, please visit https://inkbit3d.com .

