Inkbit Continues Growth with Move to New Headquarters at One Cabot Road in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkbit, the company that built the first 3D printer driven by vision-based feedback control, announced the opening of a new office at One Cabot Road in Medford, Massachusetts. With upgraded systems and space, Inkbit will further expand operational capacity where the company will build and supply customers with its first-of-a-kind closed-loop feedback 3D printing ecosystem, the Inkbit Vista. With the additional space and upgraded building amenities provided by the new location, Inkbit's ability to create and distribute the Inkbit Vista will significantly increase.

Inkbit's new office provides 38,000 square feet of space, which is an upgrade from the previous 6,000 square foot property. This vastly larger space includes dedicated system assembly, materials research, and hardware R&D. For Inkbit customers and partners, the office also features an 8,100 square foot area designated for the Digital Factory with its own dedicated power and air lines for thorough testing and development of 3D printed parts, materials, and hardware.

"Inkbit is beginning a new stage of growth and we are enthralled with our new operational space," said Davide Marini, CEO and Co-Founder of Inkbit. "This new office provides us with the ability to shift our internal focuses to growing our team and supplying customers with the tools necessary to continue our story of innovation. With the new office, Inkbit can continue its mission to be a driving force in the future of additive manufacturing."

The office is also equipped with a 3,370 square foot materials lab with a wide variety of industrial equipment, such as fume hoods and tensile testers. It will allow for safe material formulation, chemistry work, and hardware fabrication and testing.

"We are pleased to welcome Inkbit to our roster of forward-thinking, high growth tenants at One Cabot," said Duncan Gilkey, Senior Vice President of Asset Management & Director of Leasing at The Davis Companies, the owner of the property. "Since completing our multi-million repositioning of the property, we have attracted many tech and life science prospects who are drawn to the building's high-powered infrastructure.

The move to the new office follows the Inkbit's closing of $30M in Series B funding, led by Phoenix Venture Partners LLC. For more information about Inkbit, please visit inkbit3d.com.

About Inkbit

Inkbit strives to eliminate the existing chasm between prototyping and manufacturing to enable rapid, on-demand manufacturing of multi-material, end-use products. Using computer science to improve manufacturing, Inkbit developed the first 3D printer powered by machine vision and real-time feedback control to meet the speed, precision and reliability requirements of volume production. Based in Medford, MA, Inkbit is a 2017 spinout of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) at MIT. Inkbit's technology is based on research led by Prof. Wojciech Matusik and intellectual property licensed from MIT. Early supporters include the MIT Deshpande Center, the MIT Industrial Liaison Program (STEX25) and The MIT Engine Network. To learn more about Inkbit, please visit https://inkbit3d.com.

