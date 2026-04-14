Inkbit Elastomers Now Available Through Stratasys Direct

Production-Grade TEPU™ Materials Expand Access to Functional Elastomer Parts

MEDFORD, Mass., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkbit today announced that its production-grade TEPU™ 30A & 50A elastomers are now available through Stratasys Direct, expanding access to high-performance, functional elastomer parts for engineering teams moving from prototype to production.

This collaboration brings Inkbit's Vision-Controlled Jetting™ (VCJ) technology into one of the industry's most established digital manufacturing service environments, enabling customers to source elastomer components with the precision, repeatability, and mechanical performance required for real-world applications.

Through Stratasys Direct, customers can now source Inkbit TEPU™ 30A and TEPU 50A elastomer parts for production. Post this

TEPU elastomers are engineered to solve a key challenge in additive manufacturing: producing soft, durable, and dimensionally-stable parts without support structures, while enabling high-volume, scalable production. By leveraging closed-loop control at the voxel level and a meltable wax support system, VCJ avoids the surface marks and trapped powder of other processes while ensuring a fully dense, non-porous structure. These combined advantages unlock new design freedom for intricate internal lattices, airtight seals, and compliant structures.

"Access turns technology into impact," said Davide Marini, CEO of Inkbit. "By making TEPU elastomers available through Stratasys Direct, we are extending the reach of our Digital Factory to teams that need functional performance, not just visual prototypes. This is about enabling engineers to build what they actually intend to use."

"As more of our customers move from prototyping into production, the need for functional elastomers continues to grow," said Bud Runquist, General Manager, Stratasys Direct. "Bringing Inkbit's VCJ technology into our portfolio expands our ability to support those applications—giving customers more options for producing durable, high-performance elastomer parts at scale."

Through Stratasys Direct, customers can now source TEPU 30A and TEPU 50A elastomer parts for applications requiring flexibility, resilience, and tight dimensional control. These materials are particularly well-suited for:

Soft-touch and compliant interfaces

Seals, gaskets, and air-tight components

Energy-absorbing lattices and foams

Cushioning components

The collaboration focuses on providing a predictable path from CAD to functional part, reducing the variability often associated with 3D-printed elastomers.

See It at RAPID + TCT

Attendees of RAPID + TCT are invited to visit the Stratasys booth (#1601) to experience TEPU elastomer parts firsthand. Samples will be available on-site, offering a direct look at the material performance, surface quality, and functional characteristics enabled by VCJ.

Engineers, designers, and manufacturing leaders are encouraged to engage with both teams to explore how TEPU elastomers can accelerate development cycles and reduce the gap between prototyping and production.

About Inkbit

Inkbit is redefining digital manufacturing through Vision-Controlled Jetting™, integrating advanced materials science with real-time computer vision and precision deposition. The Inkbit Digital Factory enables the production of complex elastomer parts with unmatched accuracy and repeatability. Built for what's next.

About Stratasys Direct

Stratasys Direct, the contract manufacturing division of Stratasys, provides additive manufacturing solutions for companies in highly regulated industries. With three manufacturing facilities in North America, the company offers seven industrial 3D printing technologies, along with engineering, finishing, and post-processing capabilities that support applications from rapid prototyping through production. Operating under certified quality systems including AS9100 and ISO 9001 and supporting ITAR requirements, Stratasys Direct Manufacturing brings decades of experience serving aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial customers.

Official Story: https://www.inkbit3d.com/news/production-grade-tepu-materials-expand-access-to-functional-elastomer-parts

Medic Contact

Jeff Enslow Brand & Marketing @ Inkbit

[email protected]

SOURCE Inkbit