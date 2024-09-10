INKBOX TO LAUNCH TRAVIS BARKER TEMPORARY TATTOO COLLECTION EXCLUSIVELY AT WALMART

20 new designs from the Travis Barker x Inkbox Collection are now available in-store and online

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkbox, the pioneer of innovative temporary tattoo technology, today announced that its second collaboration with legendary drummer and tattoo enthusiast Travis Barker is now available to shop at Walmart stores and on walmart.com. Fans can feel like they're getting inked by Barker himself with 20 new, exclusive-to-Walmart tattoo designs, for purchase in both single and two-packs. Made with Inkbox's patented For Now Ink™, each tattoo lasts 5-10 days on the skin and is indiscernible from real, permanent ink.

Travis Barker Temporary Tattoo Collection

"Whether touring the world or at-home, my tattoos are a reminder and symbols of love, loyalty and family," said Barker. "This collection gives fans unique designs that they can find meaning for in their own lives."

Since its inception in 2015, Inkbox has inspired fashion, beauty and tattoo enthusiasts to discover and curate their own tattoo style without commitment. From family inspired quotes to a heart made of twisted thorns, and even a skull key, the monochromatic black ink tattoos pull inspiration from Barker's life and famed ink. The designs range in size from small/medium (1x1 and 2x2 inch) to extra-large for maximum impact (5x2 inch).

"Our continued collaboration with Travis Barker delivers cool new designs that allow consumers to express themselves through ink, just like he does, but without the permanent commitment," said Jon Skyrme, general manager, Inkbox. "Now, in partnership with Walmart, we are making it easier for fans to access this collection and experiment with tattoos for their own style."

The Walmart-exclusive collection will be available through the end of October at $9.98 USD.

About Inkbox: Inkbox creates beautifully produced, artist-designed, temporary tattoos that last 5-10 days, fading as the skin naturally regenerates. Since its inception in 2015, millions of people from more than 150 countries around the world have worn Inkbox tattoos as style accessories to express their identity, and test drive permanent tattoo ideas before going all in.

With a growing catalog of more than 10,000 designs, Freehand Tattoo Markers, and custom tattoo software used to bring any idea to life, Inkbox now ships tens of thousands of tattoos every week. Inkbox has also come to be an important avenue of creative expression for many of today's most respected tattoo artists. Collaborations with contemporary artists like BTS, Post Malone, Gorillaz, and Rupi Kaur have looked to the body as a canvas, creating a new promotional category of "skin merch."

Located in downtown Toronto, Inkbox was acquired by BIC in 2022, joining the company's Skin Creative portfolio.

