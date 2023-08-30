Inkitt Appoints Two New Members to Its Publishing Strategy Board - Author Willow Winters and LMBPN® CEO Michael Anderle to Join

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkitt , the world's first data-driven content house that provides a platform for writers to become globally successful authors, has appointed two new members to its Publishing Strategy Board: Michael Anderle, CEO of LMBPN® Publishing along with USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling author Willow Winters. Michael Anderle and Willow Winters join Jane Friedman, former President & CEO of HarperCollins, and Michael Lynton, former CEO of Sony Pictures and current Chairman of Snap as advisors to Inkitt.

Ali Albazaz, founder and CEO of Inkitt: "We are ecstatic to welcome Michael to our Publishing Strategy Board. His entrepreneurial spirit and his impressive track record in the indie publishing sphere will undoubtedly fortify our Publishing Strategy Board. We're confident that Michael's insights will play a significant role in propelling Inkitt's growth journey forward."

Michael Anderle, CEO LMBPN Publishing: "I am happy to bring my expertise to Inkitt's Publishing Strategy Board and to join such distinguished individuals who are also part of the Publishing Strategy Board." LMBPN founder and author Michael Anderle has sold over four million books in multiple languages worldwide under his name and as a collaborator with other well-known authors. He has quickly gained a large global fan following and is well-known in the indie author community as a key opinion leader. Michael is also the founder of the popular 20BooksTo50K® movement.

"We're excited to welcome Willow aboard our Publishing Strategy Board as she is one of the best-selling and most respected authors in the English-speaking world. She will bring a strong and smart voice of the writer's world to the table," adds Ali Albazaz.

Willow Winters, USA Today and Wall Street Journal Best Selling Author: "I am thrilled to join Inkitt's Publishing Strategy Board. Inkitt's innovative approach to publishing and commitment to promoting unique voices in the industry align with my own values. I look forward to contributing and I am excited for all of the wonderful things to come." Willow Winters began writing nearly seven years ago. With a catalog that covers small town romance to mafia, paranormal and everything in between, she is a prolific author with a backlist of notable titles. Furthermore, Winters has dedicated much of her business to innovative platforms. She is the founder of Live A Thousand Lives, a non-profit that donates audio devices to low to no mobility individuals in nursing homes and care facilities, which is supported by the romance community's love for audiobooks. As well as The Big Book Lover Shop, a direct sales shop for book lovers, and Top Shelf Romance, a publishing company that focuses on supporting charities via anthology releases with other authors within the romance community.

Since its founding in 2013, Inkitt has helped hundreds of writers achieve their dreams of becoming published authors. Recently, the company was named by Financial Times the #1 fastest-growing company in Germany, and #8 in all of Europe, in their widely respected FT 1000 annual ranking. Through Inkitt, writers can showcase their work, receive feedback from readers and build their community. In 2016, Inkitt made history by selling the first AI-predicted bestseller, Erin Swan's 'Bright Star,' to Tor Books, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers. As a publisher at the forefront of data-driven publishing, this achievement was an important step forward for Inkitt, proving the possibility of relying on data rather than an editor or agent's gut feeling to make publishing decisions.

With the company's recent $59M series B funding round, Inkitt is poised to expand its reach and continue to invest in cutting-edge technology to help more aspiring authors achieve their dream by developing enhanced reading experiences through Galatea, as well as other opportunities to launch books in print and turn stories into television shows. As the company celebrates its 10th anniversary, it looks forward to further democratizing the publishing industry and fulfilling its vision of becoming the Disney of the 21st century.

About Inkitt:

Inkitt is the world's first data-powered content house, providing a platform to discover hidden talents and turn them into globally successful authors. Using proprietary technology, Inkitt is able to not only identify up-and-coming writers but then work with them to refine and monetize their work, aiming to create blockbuster-level sales, through their own distribution platform Galatea .

Inkitt was founded in 2013 by Ali Albazaz and is headquartered in San Francisco, with the ambition to democratize publishing by putting the decision in the readers' hands. In March 2023, Inkitt was named by Financial Times one of the fastest growing companies in the world. The mission is simple: to help aspiring writers find an audience for their work and kick-start their careers. By analyzing reader behavior, Inkitt can predict future bestsellers. If readers love it, Inkitt publishes it.

About LMBPN® Publishing:

LMBPN® Publishing —Founded in November 2015, the company's mission is to publish stories people want to read and provide opportunities for and support to their authors and the overall indie community. LMBPN strives to establish its brand in multiple markets, achieve financial success, and be socially responsible. The company's loyal global fan base consistently propels LMBPN's books into Amazon.com* top ranks, and when combined with international sales, its digital catalog includes over two thousand titles, many of which are among the thousand bestselling books on Amazon.com . Over two hundred titles are available on Audible.com * through LMBPN Audio, and more than seven hundred titles have been licensed for audio through partners including Audible GmbH *, Blackstone Publishing *, Dreamscape Media *, Graphic Audio *, Recorded Books *, Tantor Media *, and Podium Audio *. For more information about the company, visit http://LMBPN.com or contact [email protected]

