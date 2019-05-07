Inkjet Colorants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkjet Colorants Market - Overview



Inkjet colorants are used as raw materials in the manufacturing of inkjet inks.Pigments and dyes are the two types of inkjet colorants.



Different types of pigments include organic pigments, inorganic pigments, high-performance pigments, and synthetic pigments. Inkjet colorants occur naturally in the nature and can be synthesized in laboratories.



This report analyzes and forecasts the inkjet colorants market at the global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global inkjet colorants market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for inkjet colorant products during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the inkjet colorants market at the global and regional level.



The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global inkjet colorants market.Porter's Five Forces model for the inkjet colorants market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein products and end-use are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global inkjet colorants market by segmenting it in terms of product, end-use, and region.In terms of product, the global inkjet colorants market has been segmented into pigments and dyes.



Based on end-use, the market has been bifurcated into industrial and commercial.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for inkjet colorant products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the inkjet colorants market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on product and end-use of inkjet colorants.



Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.



The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global inkjet colorants market.Key players operating in the inkjet colorants market are Cabot Corporation, DIC Corporation, BASF SE, and Nippon Kayaku Co.



Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The global inkjet colorants market has been segmented as follows:



Inkjet Colorants Market, by Product

Pigments

Dyes



Inkjet Colorants Market, by End-use

Industrial

Commercial



Inkjet Colorants Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Inkjet colorants can be defined as pigments and dyes used as raw materials in the manufacture of inkjet inks. Inkjet colorants are available in different forms such as organic pigments, inorganic pigments, high performance pigments, and synthetic pigments.

In terms of product, the pigments segment dominates the inkjet colorants market. Pigments are a preferred type of inkjet colorants, as they can be used on a wide range of substrates such as metals, plastics, and paper.

Based on end-use, the industrial segment dominates the market, as a large volume of end-products are manufactured in the segment. This large volume of manufacturing also consumes a higher quantity of inkjet inks and inkjet colorants.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of inkjet colorants due to the vast amount of manufacturing that takes place in the region

Inkjet colorants is a relatively consolidated market with multinational companies, such as Cabot Corporation and DIC Corporation, accounting for significant share

The global inkjet colorants market is likely to expand at a moderate pace, primarily due to the adoption of the inkjet printing technology in various industries such as paper, medicine, and electronics



