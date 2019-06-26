Inkling Adds Little Caesars® Pizza to Growing List of New Enterprise Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a mobile learning enablement platform for frontline employees, announced that Little Caesars® Pizza will leverage Inkling to train workers and provide them easy access to the company's reference materials via internet-connected tablets at company-owned and franchise locations.

"We welcome Little Caesars to the growing list of enterprises that are improving the way their workers learn and stay current with the latest standards, practices, and training information through Inkling's mobile learning solution," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "Inkling Knowledge offers Little Caesars a proven method to provide its franchisees and employees with consistent rich media content that improves productivity and job satisfaction."

As a modern web-based, mobile-enabled platform, Inkling allows management to immediately update and distribute materials to franchise locations in a cost-effective way. Inkling's familiar tablet-based platform is easy for employees to use, especially in stores with a small footprint, and supports training and learning at their own pace. They can access the information they need, when and where they need it. Google-like keyword search capabilities allow learners to quickly find the exact information they are looking for, and Inkling's ability to embed videos in the training content will further enhance just-in-time (JIT) mobile learning through step-by-step instruction.

"Improving our communications with franchisees and employees required a more efficient process for getting content to thousands of locations nationwide," said Dave Boddington, Little Caesars national director of Training and Development. "Going mobile with Inkling enables our corporate headquarters to quickly get content into the hands of workers at all of our locations. And using the tablet will give us the ability to leverage video content for 'over-the-shoulder' training that shows employees how to perform key tasks in the kitchen."

About Inkling

Inkling is a learning enablement platform designed for the frontline. Inkling brings together learning and doing to improve the employee experience from day one and every day after that by delivering mobile, effortless access to the training and resources they need to be successful in their role. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit www.inkling.com.

About Little Caesars® Pizza

Headquartered in Detroit, Mich., Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States and the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 states and 24 countries and territories around the world.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2018 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

