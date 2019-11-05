Inkling Appoints Eileen Treanor as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a modern platform for enterprise knowledge management, learning and collaboration, today announced that Eileen Treanor has joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO). Treanor brings two decades of finance and public company operating experience to Inkling and will lead its financial strategy as the company continues to expand aggressively into new markets.

"This coming year will be the most critical time in Inkling's evolution, as we expand the product platform, markets, and segments we serve. With Eileen's extensive financial experience and exposure to the Human Capital Management (HCM) enterprise cloud software arena, she will be a valuable addition to our team as we continue to disrupt the way the world learns with our modern learning platform," said Jeff Carr, CEO of Inkling. "Eileen's appointment also underscores our continued commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workforce, and is a positive step in that direction for Inkling at the leadership level."

Treanor brings an extensive background in corporate finance, strategic and financial planning, tax, and investor relations, along with a fresh perspective on Inkling's opportunity to continue to grow and scale the business. Prior to Inkling, she served as the CFO of talent acquisition software platform, Lever, and the vice president of Finance for entertainment site Wikia, where she led the controller and FP&A functions, built scalable business processes and procedures, and supported the company's aggressive growth. She has also held senior-level finance positions at Virgin America and Yahoo!. Treanor completed her undergraduate degree at DeMontfort University and earned her MBA at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business. She is a certified public accountant in California and fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

"Inkling has established itself as a true innovator in the modern learning industry and this approach clearly resonates with major brand-name customers like Comcast, Allstate, McDonald's and Taco Bell," said Treanor. "Inkling's platform is disrupting the industry and enabling our customers to quickly and efficiently disseminate content and improve how they engage with and develop their modern workforces."

In her new role at Inkling, Treanor will be responsible for leading the company's financial operations and investment strategy, as well as scalable policies and procedures to support and drive growth. She will also oversee all legal and IT functions, and serve as a strategic liaison to the executive team as Inkling continues to gain market share in the knowledge management and corporate learning industry.

Inkling's broad list of accomplishments in 2019 include being named a 2019 Hot Vendor in Learning by Aragon Research, winning gold and silver awards from the Brandon Hall Group, and being recognized as a top vendor in modern integrated learning by Josh Bersin.

About Inkling

Inkling is a modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. Inkling delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience and meaningful insights, Inkling delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

