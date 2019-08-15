Inkling Brings Together Enterprise Learning Thought Leaders at Illuminate 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a mobile learning enablement platform for distributed workforces, will bring together human capital management experts and industry thought leaders at its user conference – Illuminate 2019 – which will take place September 16-18 in Chicago.

"Businesses of all sizes in knowledge-intensive industries have implemented Inkling's award-winning modern learning platform to deliver continuous learning and a great learner experience," said Jeff Carr, CEO of Inkling. "Illuminate 2019 will give our customers the chance to showcase how Inkling has been vital to their digital transformation journeys and corporate-wide initiatives by delivering more engaging knowledge and driving stronger business results. We're excited to bring our customers and partners together to share the latest trends and cutting-edge strategies, learn from and network with some of the top influencers in learning and development, and collaborate with the Inkling team on expert insight and new product innovations to help them get the most out of our platform."

Illuminate 2019 will feature keynotes by enterprise learning expert Josh Bersin, who will talk about "The Future of Work," and McDonald's Chief Learning Officer Rob Lauber. The agenda includes interactive sessions on the latest trends in employee training, learning, onboarding and enablement. The event also will bring together Inkling customers to share how they are using digital content to power their business, and to learn about upcoming platform and feature improvements.

"Traditional learning management systems (LMS) were never designed to deliver continuous learning in the flow of work," said Bersin, a global industry analyst who will deliver a keynote on September 17. "The new paradigm will be defined by just-in-time learning, combining formal, informal, collaboration and micro-learning in context, delivered to employees on the job."

HIGHLIGHTS: In addition to the keynote addresses and sessions featuring Inkling subject matter experts, Illumination 2019 will include presentations by Inkling customers:





NPS Excellence: How Pure Storage Enables Vendor Partners to Deliver Superior Service, presented by Mike Ahrens, senior director of Field Service Operations for Pure Storage

Up Close With Inkling Learning Pathways: Observations from Hikvision's Beta Rollout, presented by Jason Morgan, director of Learning and Development at Hikvision

Modern Learning: How It's Evolving and What You Need to Know, presented by Lisa Radloff, associate director for Experience and Content at Stanford University





Other sessions include:





Innovative Tactics to Maximize Inkling Value Across Your Organization

Taking Learning Globally: Real-Life Challenges and Successes

Elevating the User Experience and Why That Matters

Attendees also will have time to network with their peers, including at a Chicago Cubs game, during a twilight architecture boat tour, and a tour of McDonald's headquarters followed by happy hour and dinner.



About Inkling

Inkling is a mobile learning enablement platform designed for distributed workforces. Inkling brings together learning and doing to improve the employee experience from day one and every day after that by delivering mobile, effortless access to the training and resources they need to be successful in their role. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit www.inkling.com.

