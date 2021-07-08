Inkling Enhances Global Capabilities with Authoring Tools for Right-to-Left Languages, including Arabic and Hebrew

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that it has enhanced its platform to serve enterprise customers in every region of the world with the addition of support for right-to-left (RTL) languages, such as Arabic and Hebrew. With this new authoring and distribution capability, Inkling is the first and only digital operational learning platform to offer RTL support, including in its native mobile apps, bringing capabilities to create content to approximately 30 languages across the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

"As we grow, we want to ensure that our multinational customers can leverage Inkling to drive more effective training and operational learning in every corner of the world," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "The addition of Arabic and Hebrew language support and the flexibility of Inkling's user interface streamlines content creation to ensure that our global customers can deliver consistent experiences regardless of location."

Even when people are highly proficient in English, 65% prefer to read content in their native language . With the new language capabilities, Inkling enables global companies to author content and create interactive, digital Inkdocs with the RTL reader in mind. Templates for RTL content can be created, and pattern titles changed and translated into Arabic or Hebrew, even while a native English speaker works from an interface that remains optimized for a left-to-right user.

Inkling also makes it easier to distribute and search Inkdocs through a Library interface that is designed for RTL readers. Text, folder icons, headers, filter placement and menu options are positioned to accommodate RTL navigation. Traditional left-to-right functionality in Inkling is available in RTL to ensure users do not miss out on the full features of Inkling.

Inkling's RTL user interface and authoring of Arabic and Hebrew content is available now. Inkling RTL tools are now being used by McDonald's, RBI and other Inkling customers around the world.

RTL language support is currently being added to Inkling Learning Pathways and the Inkling Assessment Widget and will be available for these components soon.

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience, and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Named a Hot Vendor™ and Leader in Strategy for Learning by Aragon Research and a Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Company, Inkling also has earned several Excellence in Technology and Human Capital Management and Innovation awards from Brandon Hall Group. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco.

For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

SOURCE Inkling

Related Links

http://www.inkling.com

