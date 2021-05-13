Inkling Enhances Support for Extended Enterprise Training with New Micro App

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced the first of many new partner micro applications that will extend the enterprise learning functionality in the Inkling platform. Distributed User Administration, a micro app developed in partnership with Educe, helps expand access to operational training and knowledge for external entities, such as franchises, dealerships, channel partners and customers, enabling them to also securely create, manage and maintain users in the Inkling platform.

"One of the biggest challenges organizations face in delivering training to their extended enterprises is that solutions are difficult to use. Inkling is changing that by continuing to innovate in often overlooked or underserved areas of training," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "With new offerings, like the Distributed User Administration app, we're making it simple for local partner admins to leverage Inkling for their distributed workers, while maintaining the required separation between the different companies."

Improving the partner experience is a priority now for many companies, according to Forrester Research, Inc. , which noted that upwards of 70% of global revenue comes from third-party channels, partners, resellers and distributors. However, most organizations have been slow to make the connection between partner experience and customer experience. Forrester predicts that marketing decision makers will rank improving partner experience as important as customer experience in the years to come.

Inkling is ideally positioned to address this extended enterprise learning with its mobile-first design, and ability to segment individuals into groups, audiences and teams with common attributes in order to control content and user access. The addition of the Distributed User Administration app further enhances these capabilities by enabling discrete administrative access into Inkling by customers and partners to manage their own distributed worker populations.

The Distributed User Administration app allows organizations to improve the customer and partner experience by offering an easy-to-use, seamless way for franchisees, customers, dealers and other partners to create and maintain users in Inkling, rather than dealing with their own individual human resources system that typically acts as a system of record. It also provides security controls that protect sensitive data by segregating information and records between companies, locations and franchises. Once user profiles are created, Inkling makes it easy to create, update and distribute mission-critical training across organizations, and offers powerful search capabilities and easy access anytime and anywhere to ensure that employees can find the information they need, when they need it.

Several organizations are already leveraging Inkling for extended enterprise learning, including Taco Bell for its franchises and Pure Storage for its channel partners.

"In the wake of COVID, many organizations are waking up to the power of having an effective training and communications strategy for their frontline employees, something that is all too often overlooked or underfunded. In the same way, smart organizations are realizing the power of enabling the Extended Enterprise. Providing a single source of truth for your network of partners — franchises, vendors, suppliers, distributors, contractors, consultants — and even customers can be a true force multiplier," said Jim Lundy, founder of Aragon Research and lead analyst for the digital workplace practice.

Contact Inkling to learn more about how to put the power of the Extended Enterprise to work for you.

Visit Distributed User Administration for more information.

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience, and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Named a Hot Vendor™ and Leader in Strategy for Learning by Aragon Research and a Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Company, Inkling also has earned several Excellence in Technology and Human Capital Management and Innovation awards from Brandon Hall Group. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco.

For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

SOURCE Inkling

Related Links

https://www.inkling.com

