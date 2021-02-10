Inkling Extends Leadership in Digital Learning During 2020 with Strong Customer Growth and Key Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovations in modern learning that support learning agility, responsiveness and real-time operational learning in the flow of work fueled significant momentum for Inkling , a global leader in digital learning platform solutions, during 2020. The company added many new customers and extended its digital learning footprint with existing customers via new products and use cases. Inkling also entered into several new strategic partnerships. The company was honored with more than three dozen prestigious industry awards for its advances in mobile technology for learning, workforce development and digital transformation of the workplace.

"The COVID-19 pandemic cast a glaring spotlight on the critical deficiencies of traditional learning and training tools when companies needed them most. Even organizations that had aggressively invested in digital transformation over the previous years were ill-prepared to make rapid and accurate workforce decisions. It was during this difficult time that Inkling shone brightest, providing an agile modern platform that enabled companies in high consequence industries to identify critical skill needs, deploy that expertise, maintain operations and keep employees informed and safe as their business dramatically shifted," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr.

"During the challenging months of 2020, companies across all industry sectors realized great value from their Inkling deployments, which allowed them to provide essential front line and remote workers with the continually updated visual knowledge required to do their jobs safely, with high confidence. As more organizations seek ways to compress years of digital transformation into months in the post-pandemic world, the expansion of remote work and need for virtual training will drive them to provide a better experience to modern learners. Inkling looks forward to continuing to build on our current momentum and providing the solutions to help businesses become agile organizations."

In the past year, Inkling strengthened its footprint in the healthcare sector with the addition of CHRISTUS Health and one of the nation's largest pharmacy retailers that is very prominent on the forefront of the Coronavirus vaccination mission. Inkling also onboarded many new customers across a variety of industries, including GOSH Enterprises, which operates Charley's Philly Cheese Steaks and BIBIBOP Asian Grill; G6 Hospitality; and Jack in the Box. The company also saw existing customers expand their usage of Inkling solutions. For example, 13 customers, including Pure Storage and G6 Hospitality, adopted Inkling Learning Pathways, which was launched in 2019 to provide guided training, automated assignments and certification in the flow of work.

"Inkling has innovated through its delivery of rich, immersive content experiences at enterprise scale," said Jim Lundy, founder, CEO and lead analyst for Aragon Research. "Inkling applies digital transformation at the intersection of the learner experience and operational processes. This approach appeals to learners, who want access to knowledge anytime and anywhere, as well as companies that have struggled with the efficiency and effectiveness of in-person and paper-based training programs."

Inkling Announces New Partnerships in Modern Learning

Inkling extended its reach through new strategic partnerships with several industry-leading learning technology companies:

EdCast , an AI-powered knowledge cloud for personalized learning and career mobility, which Inkling is working with to improve how enterprises create and distribute mission-critical learning to employees.

, an AI-powered knowledge cloud for personalized learning and career mobility, which Inkling is working with to improve how enterprises create and distribute mission-critical learning to employees. The Educe Group , a leading provider of talent management consulting services, with which Inkling will collaborate, enabling major corporations and government agencies to benefit from interoperability of Inkling and other learning applications and processes.

, a leading provider of talent management consulting services, with which Inkling will collaborate, enabling major corporations and government agencies to benefit from interoperability of Inkling and other learning applications and processes. OpenSesame , a global e-learning innovator, which Inkling will support streamlining access to more than 20,000 modern e-learning courses.

Inkling Names Former McDonald's Corp. CLO Rob Lauber to Advisory Board

Inkling also added some deep industry expertise to its advisory board, with the appointment of Rob Lauber, former SVP and chief learning officer at McDonald's Corp. Lauber was responsible for the overall learning and talent development strategy and execution across McDonald's more than 38,000 restaurants worldwide from 2014 to 2020. Prior to McDonald's, Lauber was vice president of Yum University at Yum Brands, Inc., for more than eight years. He has been recognized many times by Chief Learning Officer Magazine for his work on leading business change and global learning best practices, including being named CLO of the Year.

Record Number of 2020 Industry Award Wins Validate Inkling's Leadership

Inkling's proven performance delivering solutions that power operational agility and responsiveness – or "learning at workspeed" – as the pandemic created an unprecedented health, economic, and social crisis, helped earn it more than three dozen awards in 2020 alone.

Inkling received 15 Brandon Hall Group Awards for Technology Excellence in December, focused on Inkling solutions to support crisis management, content authoring and management, external training and mobile learning. Earlier in the 2020, Inkling was honored with 16 HCM Excellence Awards from Brandon Hall Group for solutions deployed with Inkling customers Abbott Diagnostics, Project Lead the Way, Pure Storage and Taco Bell.

Aragon Research named Inkling as a leader for strategy in its Globe™ for Corporate Learning, 2020. Aragon cited the need for businesses to keep pace to ensure employees have the skills and information needed to pivot quickly, which Inkling enables with its platform that supports real-time impactful learning from any device. Inkling also won Aragon's 2020 Innovation Award for Learning , recognizing its end-to-end digital platform that advances operational training and learning.

Inkling also received a Stevie® Award in the "Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution" category of the 18th Annual American Business Awards®, for its Learning Pathways solution, which gives employees easy, on-demand access to bite-sized lessons and media rich content, anytime and anywhere.

