Inkling Honors Best-In-Class Applications of Modern Learning Solutions with 2020 Illuminate Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced their 2020 Illuminate Award winners. The annual awards recognize organizations for their innovation and commitment to modern learning and organizational agility. Winners were honored at Inkling's annual user conference, Illuminate , which took place September 14-17, 2020.

"Companies around the globe have faced unprecedented challenges in 2020, forcing them to reimagine their businesses. We're seeing a major transformation taking place with the backdrop of the pandemic as organizations have been forced to redesign products and services, reinvent business models, and rethink customer engagement models and work experiences to ensure business continuity and prepare for the recovery," said Jeff Carr, CEO of Inkling. "To meet the needs of the new normal, the pandemic has taught us we need agile learning that is fast, simple, modern, and scalable to develop talent and build critical skills for operating safely in the evolving business climate. Winners of this year's Inkling Illuminate awards are the best of the best, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to learning agility and innovation to quickly adapt in times of change."

McGraw Hill — The Innovation Award: McGraw Hill (MH) has taken what could have been a standard integration with Inkling, and created a complex and innovative ecosystem around authoring. MH built Bento: an authoring environment with custom widgets, glossaries for authors, advance metadata capabilities, and even a Chrome extension that enables authors to access Inkling through Bento. MH has maximized the value of authoring in Inkling and developed interactive learning material. Through a collaborative partnership, MH has inspired Inkling to develop a Project Access Management API and a User Management API to create and remove users, which is beneficial to all customers.





Bristol Myers Squibb — The Impact Award: Bristol Myers Squibb's mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. With a focus on life-saving tasks, the company must ensure its workforce has the right tools to make them as effective and efficient as possible. Since launching Inkling in the U.S. in 2015, Bristol Myers Squibb has expanded it to use cases across its global organization, including technology training, equipping its salesforce with just-in-time resources, and facilitating the development of key skills and competencies. Using Inkling, teams across the company have re-envisioned their approaches to design and resource access, resulting in significant annual savings in printing/shipping, and a more connected ecosystem of resources.





Abbott — The Inspire Award: Abbott is all about improving health around the world through life changing technology. Abbott Diagnostics offers a broad range of innovative instrument systems and tests for hospitals, reference labs, molecular labs, blood banks, physician offices and clinics. With more than 22,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Abbott's diagnostic products offer customers automation, convenience, bedside testing, cost effectiveness and flexibility. It is critical to have access to the right information at the right time, especially during a pandemic when information is constantly changing. The core lab and point of care areas of Abbott Diagnostics use Inkling for digital training content and reference materials needed to support their sales team, customers, and distributors, resulting in significant annual savings in travel, print, and shipping related costs. The Abbott training team continues to leverage the Inkling platform to provide business continuity during this unprecedented time.To recognize their steadfast commitment, the company has been granted two Inspire Awards.





Abbott is all about improving health around the world through life changing technology. Abbott Diagnostics offers a broad range of innovative instrument systems and tests for hospitals, reference labs, molecular labs, blood banks, physician offices and clinics. With more than 22,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Abbott's diagnostic products offer customers automation, convenience, bedside testing, cost effectiveness and flexibility. It is critical to have access to the right information at the right time, especially during a pandemic when information is constantly changing. The core lab and point of care areas of Abbott Diagnostics use Inkling for digital training content and reference materials needed to support their sales team, customers, and distributors, resulting in significant annual savings in travel, print, and shipping related costs. The Abbott training team continues to leverage the Inkling platform to provide business continuity during this unprecedented time.To recognize their steadfast commitment, the company has been granted two Inspire Awards. Pure Storage — The Inkvangelist Award: For Pure Storage , timing is of the essence. Its customers include healthcare workers, financial services providers and the government, which rely on the company's mission-critical products and services. As a result, every field engineer service and support call must be error-free. Pure Storage turned to Inkling to deliver optimized training for field engineers and used Inkling metrics to drive this training. With Inkling, Pure Storage gained visibility into completion rates, and instituted a 30-day limit on new training completion, which raised those rates. In addition, Pure Storage used test scores to learn the benefit of open book learning. Using Inkling, Pure Storage was able to achieve a 50% reduction in cost of updating content and increase their service call success rate to 99%, from an already impressive 90%. Even more remarkably, this knowledge has enabled Pure Storage to be in the top 1% of Net Promoter Scores, showing that using metrics to enhance training will improve business metrics downstream.

Other Inkling customers recognized for taking modern learning to a new level included the Ignite Award to a global digital media company, and the Insight Award to one of the world's leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment.

The customer award announcements were made during Inkling's second-annual Illuminate conference, which was held virtually this year.

The Ignite Award — A champion of Inkling who sparked a major internal change in their organization by purchasing Inkling or expanding its usage.

The Innovation Award — A creative go-getter who found new and innovative ways to use or apply the Inkling solution to address internal challenges.

The Impact Award — An achiever who created enormous cultural or monetary value within their company by implementing and promoting Inkling.

The Insight Award — An eye-opener who leveraged Inkling analytics to gain team and organizational insights and used that information to drive business improvements.

The Inspire Award — A leader whose use of Inkling improves their company, industry, or community in amazing and positive ways.

The Inkvangelist Award — A motivator who goes above and beyond to share their Inkling story, experiences, and best practices with others, including prospects and other Inkling customers.

Illuminate featured keynote sessions, panel discussions and customer case studies that addressed key trends impacting corporate learning, including diversity, inclusion and the operational agility needed to address constantly changing workplace environments.

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

