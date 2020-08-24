Inkling Illuminate 2020 to Highlight Operational Agility, Diversity and Inclusion Strategies for Modern Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced its annual Inkling Illuminate user conference, taking place virtually September 14-17. During the event, attendees will get an in-depth look at key trends impacting modern corporate learning, including diversity, inclusion and the operational agility needed to address constantly changing workplace environments. Inkling Illuminate also will feature keynotes by industry luminaries and speakers from organizations at the forefront of modern learning.

"2020 has ushered in unprecedented and dramatic changes in our society – from the impact of a major global pandemic, to digital acceleration, to a renewed focus on social justice – that will forever change the way we work, learn and conduct business," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "Illuminate's exceptional speaker line-up and fresh content will help our attendees successfully navigate these changes in their own businesses. The conference will provide insights on how to approach accelerating changes in operational learning and knowledge management so attendees remain nimble, inclusive and focused on business impact and performance to serve the diverse needs of their organizations."

Going virtual this year because of global health concerns, Inkling Illuminate will be accessible from anywhere, on any device, and provide attendees with online access to keynotes from recognized industry leaders, including:

"COVID-19 caused companies to pivot quickly, sometimes completely revamping business models to keep their employees and the public safe. One of the crucial keys to success during this time has been organizational responsivity," said Dani Johnson, co-founder and principal analyst at RedThread Research. "Responsive companies are able to pivot and innovate more quickly, not just to survive external disruptions, but to actually take advantage of them. I'm excited to share concepts and best practices that will help Inkling Illuminate attendees to achieve success in the post-pandemic era."

In addition to the keynotes, Inkling Illuminate 2020 will feature a variety of thought-provoking sessions, such as a Women in Learning Leadership panel, a C-level People & Technology Strategy panel, an in-depth look at diversity and inclusion, and case studies, including a look at what it took to reopen during a pandemic. Speakers include leaders in training and learning from Abbott Diagnostics, G6 Hospitality, Hikvision, H&R Block, Jack in the Box, Little Caesars, McDonald's, Orangetheory Fitness, Taco Bell and Whole Foods, to name a few.

Complimentary registration is available to all Inkling customers and prospects. For more information, visit the Inkling Illuminate website.

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com.

