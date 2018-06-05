Inkling Introduces Advanced Analytics Built on Tableau to Power Better Business Decisions

Inkling Knowledge is a modern content system that helps businesses train new hire employees, digitize standard operating procedures, and efficiently launch products in segments like restaurants, retail, field service, financial services, health, and insurance. Built on Tableau's data visualization software, the new analytics platform helps Inkling users simplify different views of data for richer insights.

"Data analysis is one of the most commonly requested features from our users – and we've responded with easier, intuitive ways to power business decisions," said Matt MacInnis, Inkling's founder and CEO. "Businesses can now go beyond the basic training and operating metrics to dig deeper into how and why information is being used, which has a direct effect on revenue opportunities. This makes Inkling Knowledge an essential tool for engaged frontline workforces."

New Analytics Features for Inkling Knowledge

Out-of-the-box, pre-configured dashboard: No need for complex integration.

No need for complex integration. Real-time insights: Dashboards automatically update every hour to ensure customers are viewing accurate and useful information.

Dashboards automatically update every hour to ensure customers are viewing accurate and useful information. Data visualization with Tableau: See and understand data quickly using easy-to-create dashboards that are meaningful to the business.

See and understand data quickly using easy-to-create dashboards that are meaningful to the business. Streaming data export: Easily export and align Inkling data with existing business intelligence tools to understand the impact of Inkling initiatives on key operating metrics. Key metrics views: Gain a deeper understanding of metrics that illustrate frontline effectiveness:

Easily export and align Inkling data with existing business intelligence tools to understand the impact of Inkling initiatives on key operating metrics. Gain a deeper understanding of metrics that illustrate frontline effectiveness: Platform usage: Learn how and when the organization is accessing content and on which devices.

Learn how and when the organization is accessing content and on which devices.

Content effectiveness: Understand which documents are performing better and which content needs to be improved.

Understand which documents are performing better and which content needs to be improved.

User Activity: Drill down by role, job type, location, and more.

To learn more about empowering your frontline workforce with Inkling Knowledge and its new advanced analytics platform, visit us www.inkling.com/advanced-analytics.

About Inkling

Inkling Systems is a leading mobile enablement platform for frontline employees that helps enterprises drive superior operating performance. As more businesses enable their frontline with mobile technology, the company's mission is to transform and improve the way field teams execute. The Inkling platform allows end-to-end delivery of training, communication, and task management, that drives increased success in the field while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.inkling.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inkling-introduces-advanced-analytics-built-on-tableau-to-power-better-business-decisions-300659680.html

SOURCE Inkling Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.inkling.com

