Inkling Introduces Checklists Module to Integrate Task Management with Learning Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced availability of InkForms, a new module that provides users the unique ability to combine task management with digital training and knowledge content. With InkForms, users can easily create, publish and embed secure online operational checklists, forms, surveys and microlearning directly into Inkdocs and learning paths to give employees context and access to content they need to perform tasks correctly.

"By inextricably tying online checklists, surveys and forms with training and knowledge content, Inkling is offering its customers a valuable digital workplace productivity tool to drive operational efficiency, ROI and learning velocity across the enterprise," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "Having intelligent checklists and learning within the flow of work gives Inkling users a distinct advantage in being able to roll out standard operating procedures and support workers by enabling them to accurately complete secure checklists from any location using a phone, tablet or computer."

InkForms allows users to put everything – including tasks, documentation, signatures, approvals and supporting training – all in one place, giving field employees and remote workers access to relevant information when they need it. With bite-sized microlearning and learning reinforcement, the Inkling solution can support greater knowledge retention, making it easier for employees to do their jobs, close a skill gap, or complete specific tasks in order to improve their performance and achieve more consistent results.

Inkling's user-friendly templates, advanced styling and branding options, and drag-and-drop widgets make it easy to create high-impact, engaging checklists and surveys in minutes, with the ability to include images, videos and more. And, InkForms supports simple checklist workflows for approvals or alternate completions by other workers, and provides branching logic based on training completion and answers.

"This ability to offer quick reference access to microlearning content anytime, anywhere, and on any device is helping Inkling develop a strong reputation as an ideal solution to power operational agility – which they refer to as 'learning at workspeed' – something customers are finding increasingly important in these times of accelerated digital transformation," said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO, Aragon Research.

Organizations can become more agile with InkForms and checklists, giving them an advantage in fast-paced business environments. By digitizing paper-based standard operating procedures, online checklists and forms reduce manual workloads and eliminate inefficient and expensive ways of distributing and updating operating procedures, such as shipping paper binders, posting static files to intranets or emailing updates to managers. Digital checklists also support greater data accuracy and reliability, which gives organizations better insights into how employees are performing and where there may be opportunities for improvement. Managers can automatically gather feedback, survey results and checklist data, and then convert these real-time responses into custom reports and presentations that drive informed decision making.

Join Inkling for a Live Demo on Thursday, April 15th at 11am PST / 2pm EST to gain greater insight into the benefits InkForms and secure online checklists can deliver. https://discover.inkling.com/webinar-demo-live-discover-the-digital-employee-learning-e[…]=7013r000001zQNIAA2&utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=pr

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience, and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Named a Hot Vendor™ and Leader in Strategy for Learning by Aragon Research and a Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Company, Inkling also has earned several Excellence in Technology and Human Capital Management and Innovation awards from Brandon Hall Group. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco.

For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

