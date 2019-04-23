Inkling Modernizes the Learner Experience with Introduction of Inkling Learning Pathways

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a mobile learning enablement platform for distributed workforces, today announced the availability of Inkling Learning Pathways, a new product on its platform. Designed with the modern learner in mind, Inkling Learning Pathways seamlessly guides employees through the training process in a way that improves engagement, performance and information retention, while enabling managers to easily track and verify trainee skills.

Nearly half of employees say they prefer to learn on the job and at the point of need, according to the LinkedIn Learning 2018 Workplace Learning Report, which examines talent development trends in the new labor market. This reality signals a call to rethink employee training, since classroom settings and computer-based learning management systems (LMS) are proving to be largely ineffective for the modern learner.

"Most traditional LMS applications are designed to manage compliance and track certifications, and are far too transactional and complex in nature to solve today's most critical training needs," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "Inkling is shifting the focus from learning management to learning enablement and a better learner experience with Inkling Learning Pathways. Created for the modern employee, the product provides training and resources – accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device – to bridge the gap between learning and doing. Inkling Learning Pathways will help employees achieve greater success in less time, improving their efficiency and job satisfaction."

Inkling Learning Pathways is an all-in-one solution that enables the creation of flexible, media-rich courses to engage learners and help them retain information faster. With an intuitive interface similar to familiar consumer mobile apps, the product easily guides employees through their training modules. Managers are then able to drive accountability with trainer sign-off to verify trainees' skills. A central dashboard also provides managers with a streamlined view of employee progress and allows them to assign additional courses.

Inkling Learning Pathways is a complementary solution to the company's flagship product, Inkling Knowledge. An enterprise knowledge management solution, Inkling Knowledge enables content creation, storage, distribution and measurement, making reference materials easily accessible through mobile devices, when and where employees need it most. Inkling Learning Pathways is a next step in the evolution of providing a seamless learning experience to the modern workforce, and can be deployed as an addition to Inkling Knowledge.

For more information, visit the Inkling Learning Pathways web page.

About Inkling

Inkling is a mobile learning enablement platform designed for the distributed workforces. Inkling brings together learning and doing to improve the employee experience from day one and every day after that by delivering mobile, effortless access to the training and resources they need to be successful in their role. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit www.inkling.com.

SOURCE Inkling Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.inkling.com

