Inkling Named to 2019 Training Industry Top 20TM Training Delivery Companies List

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a mobile learning enablement platform for distributed workforces, today announced that it was named to Training Industry's 2019 Top Training Companies™ List for the training delivery sector of the learning and development market. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 and Training Industry Watch List reports on critical sectors of the training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

"We are pleased to be named to the 2019 Training Industry Top 20," said Jeff Carr, president and CEO of Inkling. "Businesses of all sizes in knowledge-intensive industries have implemented Inkling's modern learning platform to activate mission-critical knowledge with simplicity, while improving operational performance."

Selection to the 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Companies List was based on the following criteria: value of platform features and capabilities, quality of analytics and reporting, company size and growth potential, quality of clients, and geographic and vertical reach.

"This year's Top 20 Training Delivery Companies continue to develop engaging delivery platforms that provide advanced reporting and analytics capabilities that measure the impact of learning" said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These organizations accommodate all types of learners by offering robust training through a variety of modalities such as virtual, online and on-demand learning. Through a combination of strategic methods, these providers deliver training solutions that optimize employee training and performance."

"Inkling is a modern learning platform that combines enterprise-grade knowledge management and content delivery with an intuitive user experience to drive just-in-time learning and better learner engagement" said Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "Inkling is revolutionizing the learning experience by integrating world-class content authoring tools with a personalized user experience."

About Inkling

Inkling is a mobile learning enablement platform designed for distributed workforces. Inkling brings together learning and doing to improve the employee experience from day one and every day after that by delivering mobile, effortless access to the training and resources they need to be successful in their role. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit www.inkling.com.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry ( https://trainingindustry.com ) presents news, articles, webinars and research reports focused on supporting the corporate training leader and offers complimentary referrals to training professionals seeking to source products or services at https://trainingindustry.com/rfp .

