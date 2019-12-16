Inkling Names Tami Mandeville as Vice President of Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that Tami Mandeville has joined the company as vice president of marketing. Mandeville brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate marketing that includes leadership positions at Workday, Ellie Mae, and PeopleSoft. She will lead Inkling's strategic marketing efforts as the company continues to grow and expand its footprint internationally.

"We are thrilled to have Tami on Inkling's executive team, as we prepare for a banner year of growth and expanding our product platform, customer base and key markets," said Jeff Carr, CEO of Inkling. "She brings a wealth of expertise in both enterprise marketing and human capital management, making her a valuable addition to the company as we continue to achieve new heights changing the way the world learns with our modern learning platform."

Mandeville has extensive experience positioning companies and driving growth through corporate marketing strategies that include multi-channel marketing, complex integrated demand-gen programs, and value-based marketing technologies. Prior to joining Inkling, she was senior director of integrated marketing at Ellie Mae, where she launched the company's integrated marketing initiative to drive demand for Ellie Mae solutions and services. As director of corporate marketing programs for Workday, Mandeville was among the first to start the company's marketing department and instrumental in helping grow the team over the years before her departure in 2017. In this role, she developed and managed global demand generation programs and operational processes that contributed to the company's considerable growth. She has also held leadership positions at Motiva, Commerce One, PeopleSoft and Business Objects. A strong team builder and leader, she is passionate about grooming and mentoring young talent, and was a founding member of Workday's Culture Crew. Mandeville earned her bachelor of arts degree in English/Marketing from California State University, Fullerton.

"With a customer roster that includes industry-leading brands such as Allstate, Comcast, H&R Block, Little Caesars, McDonald's, and Taco Bell, Inkling has proven that its innovative approach to workforce learning delivers real business value," said Mandeville. "At the heart of Inkling's platform is learning that is in alignment with business -– specific, mission critical roles and objectives – and the company's customers are achieving impressive business results. Inkling is disrupting traditional learning models and I look forward to contributing to its next stage of growth and evolution."

As vice president of marketing, Mandeville is responsible for expanding and managing Inkling's corporate marketing team and resources, integrated and demand generation programs, and communications and brand-building efforts.

About Inkling

Inkling is a global leader in digital learning solutions designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience and meaningful insights, Inkling delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

