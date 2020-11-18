Inkling Partners with The Educe Group to Deliver Modern Learning Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that it is entering a partnership with The Educe Group, a leading provider of talent management consulting services. Together, the companies will deliver a full suite of technology and consulting services to support the learning needs of today's modern workforce. The partnership will focus on enhancing Inkling's integration into key organizational processes through the use of Educe microapps. These microapps target unique client requirements, such as user management for franchise operations or other scenarios where Inkling customers want to extend the power of the Inkling platform.

"Educe has deep experience deploying learning technology solutions to major corporations and government agencies around the world that will really benefit Inkling customers," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "Our partnership will enable organizations to benefit from their best practices and to leverage the interoperability of Inkling's modern, mobile-first operational learning platform with other learning applications and processes."

Educe will incorporate Inkling into its consulting and advisory services work, with a goal of bringing modern learning experiences to its clients in markets such as retail, life sciences and technology. They will deliver solutions that will assist companies with content creation, virtual onboarding, product training and other critical learning activities.

"Inkling is a pioneer not only in delivering the tools to make learning more timely and relevant, but providing the insights organizations need to ensure that training is effective," said Nyla Reed, founding partner at Educe. "Inkling simplifies the content authoring and distribution process while enabling consistent, rich, interactive content that is always current. By joining forces, Inkling and Educe can greatly enhance the value of our clients' learning technology investments."

Acclaimed by analyst Josh Bersin , Inkling's unified content creation and distribution model delivers an interactive learning experience and just-in-time knowledge to solve many of the challenges inherent in legacy content distribution approaches. Educe joins a community of partners and successful customers who see the power of Inkling to unify real-time content creation and distribution with existing LMS and LXP capabilities, including being a powerful complementary system of record to the LMS or LXP. Analytics available via Inkling then provide rich, page-level analytics in real-time, allowing organizations to analyze and refine mission-critical content, as well as comparing learning metrics with business objectives to gain in-depth insights into the efficacy of their training programs to improve employee performance.

The two companies are also teaming to support clients as they embrace digital transformation and evolve their learning strategies to navigate pandemic and post-pandemic conditions. Inkling and Educe are slated to co-present the upcoming webinar, "The Post-Pandemic Normal: Will Classroom Learning Survive?" on November 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The webinar will address the need to reshape learning delivery to incorporate the best elements of classroom learning while building a viable long-term strategy for 2021 and beyond. Click here to register to watch this webinar.

About the Educe Group

The Educe Group is a consulting services firm that implements and manages the technologies that enable an organization's people to learn, collaborate, achieve, and be rewarded in the workplace. Government agencies and industry-leading corporations rely on the Educe Group's dedication to maximizing the value of their talent management technology investments. From technology strategy and vendor selection, to software implementation, managed solutions, and web-based content development, the Educe Group has earned a reputation for developing longstanding client relationships based on candid advice and consistent delivery. The Educe Group was founded in 2003, is headquartered in Bethesda, Md., and has consultants across the United States.

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif.

For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

