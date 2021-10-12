Inkling Recognizes Leading Uses of Modern Learning Solutions with 2021 Illuminate Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced winners of its 2021 Illuminate Awards. The annual awards recognize organizations for their innovation and commitment to modern learning and organizational agility. Winners were honored at Inkling's annual Illuminate user conference, which took place virtually September 21-23, 2021.

"A hallmark of successful companies is their ability to adapt or pivot when faced with change - whether it's a minor shift in processes or completely reinventing their business model in the face of a crisis, like the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jeff Carr, CEO of Inkling. "By providing modern, interactive learning experiences, the winners of this year's Inkling Illuminate awards provide great examples of how that flexibility and operational agility can elevate their business."

Winners of 2021 Inkling Illuminate Awards include:

Bon Appetit Management Company (BAMCO) – The Innovation Award: An on-site restaurant company offering full food-service management to corporations, universities and museums, Bon Appétit was relying on a paper-based manual for its Win 'Em Over with Service (WOWS) hospitality training program. This approach was not sustainable to support more than 1,000 cafes in 34 states, nor did it reflect the company's modern visionary approach. Bon Appétit turned to Inkling, making it their CERVELLO, which translates to "brain" in Italian. With Inkling, the company can provide highly branded, and interactive modern learning to its employees. Bon Appétit also now has insight into employee training through Inkling Learning Pathways, and adopted InkForms to provide safety checklists for its front line workers, as well as other creative uses.

McDonald's – The Impact Award: McDonald's is scaling consistency in the way restaurant training is delivered across the globe. McDonald's moved to paperless content in 2017 and transitioned to the Inkling Library. The Library ensures that McDonald's restaurants have access to the most up-to-date information and learning globally. Via Inkling McDonald's delivers 9 million pageviews monthly servicing 45 countries.

Orangetheory Fitness – The Insight Award: Boutique fitness studio franchise Orangetheory Fitness with studios in 23 countries relies on Inkling Advanced Analytics to track learner engagement – including page views and activity by studio, region and job type – through its new 52 Weeks of Learning initiative. By measuring global engagement with a geographic usage dashboard, Orangetheory Fitness can easily monitor progress as studios launch in new markets, or as COVID-19 mandates impacted studio operations in different countries.

Little Caesars – The Inspire Award: Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic Little Caesars has leveraged Inkling to share important messaging and best practices with employees. During this time Little Caesars, along with thousands of its independent franchisees and Ilitch Charities, committed to donating one million pizzas to more than 5,000 facilities in all 50 states. Little Caesars also introduced the Pie It Forward program, which enabled customers to use the Little Caesars app to donate an additional 250,000 Little Caesars Pizzas to the effort, bringing the total pizza contribution to healthcare front-line workers to just over 1.25 million pizzas.

H&R Block – The Inspire Award: In an effort to modernize its training delivery methodology, H&R Block (US) set a goal to eliminate as much paper as possible from its training ecosystem. After launching Inkling, the tax preparation company was able to effectively transition to a largely digital delivery, reducing its tree usage acreage by 94%. The company shifted away from directly providing printed versions of all material to a paid print-on-demand model, and finally offering all content digitally for their users. This change management process was made possible by H&R Block's dedication to pushing the benefits and capabilities of the Inkling platform for digital transformation.

Tobias Washington , CHRISTUS Health – The Inkvangelist Award: Tobias Washington , System Director, Digital Associate Experience at CHRISTUS Health, sought to modernize the health system's learning platform to "match the experience that folks have outside of work with the experience they have inside of work at CHRISTUS'' and create a true digital experience, such as those offered by consumer services like Amazon or Netflix. CHRISTUS Health started using Inkling in 2020 and has since expanded the number of authors, and added Inkdocs and Inkling Connect to its tools. Washington has been an Inkvangelist since implementing the solution. He has been instrumental in advocating use of Inkling to healthcare providers and other industry sectors, as well as presenting at Illuminate user events and webinars.

Among Inkling customers recognized for taking modern learning to a new level is a pharmaceutical company that received the Illuminate Ignite Award.

About the Illuminate Customer Awards

The customer award announcements were made during Inkling's third-annual Illuminate conference. Awards were presented in the following six categories:

The Ignite Award – A champion of Inkling who sparked a major internal change in their organization by purchasing Inkling or expanding its usage.

A champion of Inkling who sparked a major internal change in their organization by purchasing Inkling or expanding its usage. The Innovation Award – A creative go-getter who found new and innovative ways to use or apply the Inkling solution to address internal challenges.

A creative go-getter who found new and innovative ways to use or apply the Inkling solution to address internal challenges. The Impact Award – An achiever who created enormous cultural or monetary value within their company by implementing and promoting Inkling.

An achiever who created enormous cultural or monetary value within their company by implementing and promoting Inkling. The Insight Award – An eye-opener who leveraged Inkling analytics to gain team and organizational insights and used that information to drive business improvements.

An eye-opener who leveraged Inkling analytics to gain team and organizational insights and used that information to drive business improvements. The Inspire Award – A leader whose use of Inkling improves their company, industry, or community in amazing and positive ways.

A leader whose use of Inkling improves their company, industry, or community in amazing and positive ways. The Inkvangelist Award – A motivator who goes above and beyond to share their Inkling story, experiences, and best practices with others, including prospects and other Inkling customers.

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience, and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Named a Hot Vendor™ and Leader in Strategy for Learning by Aragon Research and a Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Company, Inkling also has earned several Excellence in Technology and Human Capital Management and Innovation awards from Brandon Hall Group. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco.

For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

