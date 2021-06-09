Inkling Webinar Explores How CHRISTUS Health Transformed Learning Across its Hospital System

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a global leader in digital learning solutions, will host a free webinar – CHRISTUS Health Transforms Learning Across its Hospital System – on Tuesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT. Tobias J. Washington, head of Talent Technologies and Creative Solutions for CHRISTUS Health, will share how the health system that operates 60 hospitals in the Southwestern U.S. and Central America modernized its learning content authoring and digital knowledge management with Inkling.

Moderated by Chris Tratar, Inkling's director of Product Marketing and Strategy, the webinar will cover the following topics:

The learning and knowledge challenges CHRISTUS Health sought to alleviate with Inkling

How Inkling helped CHRISTUS Health implement a modern, decentralized digital learning strategy that enables more than 40 staff and 100 subject matter experts to develop and collaborate on learning content that now includes slideshows, pop-up tips, knowledge checks and timelines.

Integration with EdCast's Learning Experience Platform (LXP) for creating content that can be accessed on any mobile device

Results being achieved by CHRISTUS Health with the new learning strategy

CHRISTUS Health's future roadmap for continuous improvement of their learning and knowledge processes

"The most effective learning comes when content gets into the hands of the right people at the right time," said Tratar. "CHRISTUS Health is a great example of how a digital learning strategy, complemented by the right tools to simplify content creation, distribution and access, will help employees be more productive and effective in performing their jobs."

To attend this webinar, please register here .

About CHRISTUS Health

At CHRISTUS Health, we deliver a complete healing experience that respects the individual. We serve our communities with dignity. And with a good deal of admiration. CHRISTUS Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit system made up of more than 600 centers, including long-term care facilities, community hospitals, walk-in clinics and health ministries. We are a community 45,000 strong, with over 15,000 physicians providing individualized care.

Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve.

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience, and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Named a Hot Vendor™ and Leader in Strategy for Learning by Aragon Research and a Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Company, Inkling also has earned several Excellence in Technology and Human Capital Management and Innovation awards from Brandon Hall Group. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco.

For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

SOURCE Inkling

Related Links

http://www.inkling.com

