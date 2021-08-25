Inkling Wins 11 2021 HCM Excellence Awards from Brandon Hall Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that it won 11 coveted 2021 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards, in collaboration with its customers. Inkling customer implementations garnered two gold, four silver and five bronze awards in the "Excellence in Learning" category in this annual program, which recognizes organizations with cutting-edge HCM solution deployments that achieve superior and measurable results.

This year's Inkling customer award winners shared several common themes in their best practices and strategies. They all had to overcome very substantial obstacles and adapt their learning and technology strategies to successfully address them. Each customer had to discover how to drive more agility and speed in their digital learning transformation journeys to keep up with rapidly changing business conditions, while at the same time creating engaging training content to accelerate learner adoption. Inkling's flexible technology helped them meet their training needs in a highly volatile and unpredictable business environment, demonstrating the essence of "learning at workspeed."

"COVID-19 forced organizations of all types to pivot quickly and reinvent their businesses in order to keep their employees and customers safe. Inkling customers were bold enough to reimagine their operational knowledge and training programs with our digital learning platform, and were able to keep employees up-to-date on current policies, allowing their businesses to be more agile throughout the pandemic," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "We are honored to be named as one of the top winners by earning 11 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards jointly with our customers, and we want to congratulate Christus Health, Little Caesars, Popeyes, and Taco Bell for their awards and innovative work in the area of digital learning."

Inkling and its customers earned the Brandon Hall Group honors across multiple categories of learning for the following projects:

CHRISTUS Health

Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy – Gold – "CHRISTUS Health Modernizes Learning Strategy with Digital Content and a Netflix Like Experience for a New Generation of Learners"

Little Caesars

Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy – Gold – "Modern, Digital Learning Strategy Drives High Performance at Little Caesars"

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Best Advance in Custom Content – Bronze – "Popeyes Global Digital Transformation"

Taco Bell

Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy – Silver – "Creating Strategic Agility at Taco Bell with a Modern Learning Strategy"

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference , February 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"We added several award categories this year to specifically address critical needs, including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in their HCM practices," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "Winning organizations in all categories demonstrated a people-centric approach while driving superior business results under challenging and unprecedented conditions. Demonstrating HCM's impact on the business is what sets our awards apart."

