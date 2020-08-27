Inkling Wins 16 2020 HCM Excellence Awards from Brandon Hall Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that, in collaboration with its customers, it won 16 coveted HCM Excellence Awards from Brandon Hall Group. Innovative customer designs and use cases of Inkling solutions garnered four gold, seven silver and five bronze awards in this annual program, which recognizes organizations with cutting-edge deployments of human capital management (HCM) solutions that achieve superior and measurable results.

"Now, more than ever, businesses are re-imagining the way they approach training, and are adopting new digital learning platforms that give their employees the flexibility to learn in ways that best fit their needs and schedules. The Brandon Hall Excellence Awards recognize our customers' innovative approaches and dedication to transformational modern learning," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "Our customers' success is at the heart of Inkling's growth and we are proud to receive these awards in partnership with our valued customers."

Inkling earned the Brandon Hall honors across multiple categories of learning excellence in collaboration with the following customers:

Abbott Diagnostics

Best Use of Mobile Learning – "Abbott Diagnostics Doubles Down on Mobile Learning by Transforming In-Person Training into Virtual Learning during COVID-19" (Silver)

– "Abbott Diagnostics Doubles Down on Mobile Learning by Transforming In-Person Training into Virtual Learning during COVID-19" (Silver) Best Customer Training Program – "Abbott Diagnostics Transforms In-Person Training into a Virtual Learning Program to Support its Customers' Training Needs during a Global Pandemic" (Silver)

– "Abbott Diagnostics Transforms In-Person Training into a Virtual Learning Program to Support its Customers' Training Needs during a Global Pandemic" (Silver) Best Use of Video for Learning and Best Customer Training Program – "Abbott Transforms In-Person Training into On-Demand Videos to Support its Customers' Training Needs during a Global Pandemic" (Silver)

Benefit Cosmetics

Best Use of Mobile Learning – "Mobile Makeup Magic: How Benefit Cosmetics Revolutionized Their Product Launches with Mobile Learning" (Bronze)

– "Mobile Makeup Magic: How Benefit Cosmetics Revolutionized Their Product Launches with Mobile Learning" (Bronze) Best Use of Performance Support – "Creating High Performance Eye Brows (and Other Beauty Miracles) with Mobile Performance Support Tools Benefit Cosmetics" (Bronze)

Project Lead the Way

Best Advance in Establishing Governance to Guide Learning Decisions – "Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Leads the Way on Learning Governance" (Silver)

– "Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Leads the Way on Learning Governance" (Silver) Best Advance in Training Programs that Require Global Accessibility Standards – "Project Lead the Way Empowering Learners and Educators to Meet New Standards" (Bronze)

– "Project Lead the Way Empowering Learners and Educators to Meet New Standards" (Bronze) Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development – "Project Lead The Way Provides Transformative Learning Experiences for PreK-12 Students and Teachers Across the U.S." (Bronze)

Pure Storage

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program – "Using Learning Metrics to Assign Field Engineering Service Calls" (Gold)

– "Using Learning Metrics to Assign Field Engineering Service Calls" (Gold) Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program – "Sophisticated Training and Certification Powers Success in a 100% Channel Centric Service Model" (Gold)

– "Sophisticated Training and Certification Powers Success in a 100% Channel Centric Service Model" (Gold) Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation – "Learning + CRM: Integrated Certification and Dispatching Drives a 10X Improvement in Service Call Success" (Gold)

– "Learning + CRM: Integrated Certification and Dispatching Drives a 10X Improvement in Service Call Success" (Gold) Best Certification Program – "Next Level Training and Certification at Pure Storage" (Silver)

– "Next Level Training and Certification at Pure Storage" (Silver) Best Results of a Learning Program – "Driving a World-Class Net Promoter Score with World-Class Training & Certification" (Silver)

Taco Bell

Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy – "Creating Strategic Agility at Taco Bell with a Modern Learning Strategy" (Gold)

– "Creating Strategic Agility at Taco Bell with a Modern Learning Strategy" (Gold) Best Results of a Learning Program – "Driving Real Business Impact Through Better Learning at Taco Bell" (Silver)

– "Driving Real Business Impact Through Better Learning at Taco Bell" (Silver) Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program – "Leveraging Modern, Operational Learning to Drive Extended Enterprise Value with Independent Franchise Owners" (Bronze)

The HCM Excellence Awards is the most prestigious and longest-running recognition program in human capital management. Organizations earned awards across 120 human capital management categories in the areas of Learning and Development, Leadership Development, Diversity & Inclusion, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management, Sales Enablement and Corporate Initiatives. Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards – so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO, and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees."

Excellence Awards winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 26-28, 2021, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Fla. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the world's only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry's gold standard is known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.

Brandon Hall Group's cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

