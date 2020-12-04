Inkling Wins 2020 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that it was named a winner of the 2020 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Learning. This award acknowledges Inkling for its end-to-end digital platform that advances operational training and knowledge.

"Now more than ever, employers need greater flexibility to meet the training and certification needs of employees – whether they're on the front lines with customers, in the back office or working remotely," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "Inkling is in a unique position in the learning market, at the intersection of knowledge, learning and operations, delivering the digital training content in a more engaging way that enables employees to learn on the job, anywhere, anytime. We are honored to receive this award for our innovation and will continue to meet the needs of learners who are largely unserved by more traditional learning platforms."

Inkling is driving the digital transformation with an integrated end-to-end platform that combines training and knowledge content authoring with delivery. Training and content are designed to be accessible via mobile devices, bringing learning to remote learners, rather than taking the learners off the job to bring them to classrooms or to instructor-led training.

Organizations relying on Inkling are more agile to respond to changing market conditions, such as the pandemic-driven shift to remote work and remote learning, and see real business results, such as increasing CSAT scores, improving sales productivity, significant labor savings from better onboarding, and reducing content authoring times by up to 60%.

The Aragon Innovator Awards identifies providers leveraging visionary use of technology to not only adapt as markets change, but to actively disrupt and inform how their markets will evolve. Inkling was presented with the 2020 Innovator for Learning Award, virtually, on December 3, 2020, at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony.

In addition to this award, Aragon in the past years has named Inkling a Hot Vendor™ and Leader in Strategy for Learning. Inkling also has been honored as a Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Company, and earned a number of Excellence in Technology and Human Capital Management awards from Brandon Hall Group.

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Named a Hot Vendor™ and Leader in Strategy for Learning by Aragon Research and a Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Company, Inkling also has earned several Excellence in Technology and Human Capital Management and Innovation awards from Brandon Hall Group. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco. For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com.

