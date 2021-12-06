Inkling Wins Aragon Research Innovation Award for Learning For Second Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that it was named a winner of the Aragon Research Innovation Award for Learning for the second year in a row.

The Aragon Research Innovation Awards recognize providers leveraging visionary use of technology to not only adapt as markets change, but to actively disrupt and inform how their markets will evolve. Inkling was formally presented with the award, virtually, on December 2, 2021, at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony.

Aragon selected Inkling as the winner of the 2021 Learning Innovation Award in recognition of Inkling's modern learning solution, which offers reusable, repeatable operational checklists embedded with learning and knowledge to drive increased learning retention, greater employee engagement, and overall improved operational performance. Inkling's recent launch of the InkForms application positions Inkling as the only end-to-end modern learning solution.

"The introduction of InkForms is a game changer for high-performance enterprises looking to manage distributed workforces and to develop highly-trained workers," said Inkling CEO, Jeff Carr. "Using digital operational checklists integrated with our core knowledge platform and mobile-first digital content solutions helps to provide daily doses of the right content at the right time to reinforce productivity for tasks being done. This helps improve business and employee performance, and makes the L&D organization a stronger partner with the operational side of the business."

Inkling introduced InkForms in April 2021. This application gives organizations an advantage in fast-paced, competitive markets by digitizing paper-based procedures with digital forms, checklists, polls and surveys. With InkForms, all tasks, documentation, signatures, approvals, workflows, and support training can be accessed in one place, making it easy for frontline workers to find relevant information on any device, regardless of where they're working.

"The pandemic-induced remote work era has forced companies to prioritize the digital transformation of learning and re-examine everything they do, including 'on the job' or operational learning. Inkling's new InkForms application allows organizations with distributed workforces to accelerate their digital content efforts to meet the needs of today's learners," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research.

Earlier this year Inkling was also named a leader in the 2021 Aragon Research Globe™ for Corporate Learning ( report ) which evaluates major learning solution providers.

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience, and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Named a Hot Vendor™ and Leader in Strategy for Learning by Aragon Research and a Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Company, Inkling also has earned several Excellence in Technology and Human Capital Management and Innovation awards from Brandon Hall Group. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco.

* The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product or service.

