INKredible Removal Delivers Advanced Tattoo Removal Featuring the Astanza Duality in Tewksbury, MA

TEWKSBURY, Mass., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INKredible Removal delivers fast, safe, and effective laser tattoo removal to residents with unwanted tattoos in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. The tattoo removal focused business specializes in completely removing tattoos, laser tattoo modification, and lightening for cover-up tattoos with the state-of-the-art Astanza Duality laser.

"I've been in the tattoo community for a long time and have witnessed the amazing results that laser tattoo removal can achieve," said Amanda Scappaticci, owner. "It's an innovative procedure that can provide a completely clean slate for some and fresh canvas for others looking to edit their existing tattoos with a cover-up tattoo. Having undergone laser tattoo removal and a cover-up myself, I know what the treatment and healing process looks like. I can assure my clients that INKredible Removal prioritizes patient safety and custom protocols to ensure the greatest results."

INKredible Removal uses the Astanza Duality laser to deliver cutting-edge removal results. This Q-switched Nd:YAG laser uses 1064 nm and 532 nm dual wavelengths to target and remove a wide variety of tattoo pigments. The Duality is safe to use on all skin types. It features a homogenized square spot beam to reduce pulse overlap and deliver uniform energy distribution across the skin for safer application. The Duality's ultra-high peak power provides intense ink shatter for optimal tattoo removal and fast fading.

INKredible Removal is currently offering a 15% discount to celebrate National Tattoo Removal Day. To take advantage of this offer, new and existing clients must book an appointment by August 14, 2020.

"INKredible Removal has one skilled laser technician, with a passion for tattoo removal and tattoos," said Josh Walsh, Astanza Sales Representative. "She specializes in fading tattoos for cover-ups, and removing tattoos for good. She is determined to help every client feel confident in their skin. I know her dedication and the Astanza Duality's power will provide great removal results for the greater Tewksbury area."

INKredible Removal is a leading laser tattoo removal business that serves the greater Tewksbury, MA area. Their team of licensed professionals received training and certification from New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program. The tattoo removal clinic uses the Astanza Duality to completely remove tattoos, selectively remove parts of a tattoo, and fade tattoos for cover-ups.

To schedule a free consultation or learn more about INKredible Removal, visit their Facebook page or email [email protected]. INKredible Removal is located at 853 Main St, Tewksbury, Massachusetts 01876.

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/

