Inks Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 21.2 Bn by 2027; Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities, Observes TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has been keenly monitoring the developments happening in the global inks market. The company has been tracking how these developments are influencing the growth curve of the global market. According to the research report published by TMR, the global inks market is expected to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 3% for the given forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027.

"With the emergence of online trading, packaging has become of prime importance. Products are now being consumed immediately and that is driving the demand for food service packaging along with different other types of packaging. Inks are mainly used for printing on rigid and flexible materials. Hence, the preference for inks from the food and beverage labels, signs, tags, packaging, and corrugated board packaging are all expected to push up the development of the global market", notes TMR analyst

Key Findings in the Research Report:

Based on the type of inks, the printing segment is projected to be the most promising one in the next few years of the forecast period. Fast expansion of the printing sector provides immense growth opportunities for the development of the global ink market. The developments in the packaging industry are also expected to provide a much needed impetus to the printing inks segment.

Based on the formulating technology, oil-based inks are projected to hold a considerable share in the global market. The segment is expected to present highly lucrative opportunities in the near future. Oil-based inks are primarily used for the production of lithographic printing inks. Moreover, they emit no VOCs as they are vegetable and mineral oil based.

Global Inks Market – Key Driving Factors

There are numerous macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping to drive the growth of the global inks market. Some of the key growth factors are mentioned below:

One of the biggest driving factor for the market growth has been the growing demand from the packaging industry. According to TMR's research, in 2019, the packaging sector invested around US$6.4 bn in the inks market. Such high levels of investment are bound to create growth opportunities for the development of the market.

in the inks market. Such high levels of investment are bound to create growth opportunities for the development of the market. A recent trend that has been observed in the market is of tattooing. Several millennials and young people are opting to carve out tattoos on their bodies. This fact coupled with recent developments in the tattooing technology are expected to create lucrative opportunities of growth for the global inks market.

Another important driving factor for the market development has been the rise in the research and development activities for the production on new types of inks. These inks are VOC-free inks and are also environment friendly. Such new product developments are also expected to help in driving the market growth.

Global Inks Market – Key Restraining Factors

There are however some factors that are expected to hinder the overall development of the global inks market and stop it from reaching its full potential. Some of the key restraining factors are mentioned below:

VOC emissions that arise during the ink production pose a threat to nature. Several nations have now initiated strict guidelines regarding VOC emissions in industries. This is expected to hamper the market growth.

The production operations are bound by several strict rules and regulations with respect to transportation, handling, usage, storage, registration, and evaluation of certain substances and their effluents and emissions and other wastes. Violations of such rules attract hefty fines and legal obligations.

The number of safety checks put in place in order to avoid adverse consequences on health because of inhaling toxic gases has increased. Though it is a good initiative, several companies are yet to come to terms with these regulations and lack the funding to install the new technologies. This has prompted in slowing down of production of inks and thus overall growth of the market.

Global Inks Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to be the most lucrative regional market for the development of the global inks market in the near future. China in particular is expected to contribute significantly in terms of market growth.

is projected to be the most lucrative regional market for the development of the global inks market in the near future. in particular is expected to contribute significantly in terms of market growth. Europe market is expected to show some promising growth opportunities in the near future. With growing disposable income and changing consumer preference, the region is expected to create growth opportunities for inks market.

Global Inks Market – Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global inks market is a consolidated one with top three players accounting for the largest share in the market. These three companies in the global market are Sun Chemicals, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd. and Flint Group.

Global Inks Market: Research Scope

Inks Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2027)

Printing

Lithographic



Sheetfed Offset





Heatset Offset





Coldset Offset



Gravure



Flexographic



Screen



Digital



Letterpress



Inkjet



Others (Including Analog Printing Inks, etc.)

Non-printing

Writing



Stamping



Tattoos

Inks Market by Formulating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2027)

Oil-based

Solvent-based

Water-based

UV-cured

Others (Including Electron Beam (EB) Curable, Latex, Infrared Cured, Rubber-based Inks, etc.)

Inks Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2027)

Packaging

Flexible



Rigid

Publication & Commercial

Security

Ceramic Tiles

Tags & Labels

Textiles

Consumers

Inks Market Region-wise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

