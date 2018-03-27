Inkstone, A Digital News Brand And Platform Launched By South China Morning Post, Offers A Daily Look Into China

Inkstone's editorial staff features a team of veteran reporters embedded in China and Hong Kong providing first-hand, on-the-ground coverage of the latest happenings and developments. Readers can also follow Inkstone on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

"Inkstone is part of the South China Morning Post's mission to lead the global conversation about China," said SCMP Chief Executive Officer Gary Liu. "It's designed for the globally curious who are seeking a variety of perspectives on China's evolving role on the world stage and also want to understand the country from within."

"I'm thrilled to be leading a daily platform dedicated to covering so many different facets of the China story, with a plurality of voices and views," said Inkstone Senior Editor Juliana Liu, who has reported on China from three different continents for more than 15 years. "What sets Inkstone apart is our network of locally based journalists, who can deliver personal, authentic and close-to-the-ground views on what's happening. If you want the inside scoop on China, this is where to get it."

"Inkstone is designed as a daily briefing of China-focused news and stories," said Malcolm Ong, Head of Product at SCMP and Inkstone. "With clear and concise analysis, it compiles what you need to understand about China that day into a consumable package. Make it a part of your daily routine, and stay on top of China -- a rising potential superpower."

Inkstone is SCMP's second news product delivering China stories to U.S. and global audiences. Earlier this month, the company launched Abacus, a news brand covering the China tech industry. Led by Executive Producer Ravi Hiranand, formerly of CNN, Abacus offers an insider's look at the China tech revolution, highlighting the key players, emerging companies, hottest gadgets, and more.

Quick facts about today's China

China plans to become a global leader in political, economic, military and environmental issues over the next three decades

China will have the world's largest economy by 2030

China purchased $165 billion in goods and services from the United States in 2015, representing 7.3 percent of all US exports and about 1 percent of total US economic output

in goods and services from in 2015, representing 7.3 percent of all US exports and about 1 percent of total US economic output By 2030, US exports to China are expected to rise to more than $520 billion

China is the second-largest spender on research and development (R&D) after the US, accounting for 21% of the world's total of nearly $2 trillion in 2015

Sources: World Economic Forum / US-China Business Council

ABOUT SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

South China Morning Post is a leading news media company that has reported on China and Asia for more than a century with global impact. Founded in 1903, SCMP is headquartered in Hong Kong, where it is the city's newspaper of record. The SCMP teams span across Asia and the United States, working together to connect with news consumers around the world. SCMP is committed to informing and inspiring through journalism of the highest standards. The company's vision is to "Elevate Thought" and its mission is to "Lead the global conversation about China". SCMP develops news content 24/7, driven by world-class journalists, editors, visual artists, photographers and videographers, all guided by the principle of "Truth and Fairness". Its editorial teams are powered by emerging digital technologies to create innovative ways to tell Asia's most important and compelling stories. Against the backdrop of shifting discovery and consumption behaviours, SCMP reaches users across distributed media platforms including scmp.com, smartphone and tablet apps, social media and messaging platforms, as well as our flagship newspaper. Additionally, SCMP is Asia's leading magazine publisher with a portfolio of premium lifestyle and fashion titles including Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Esquire, Harper's BAZAAR and The PEAK. SCMP is also home to cpjobs.com, a big data-powered recruitment platform that matches jobseekers with their dream jobs.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inkstone-a-digital-news-brand-and-platform-launched-by-south-china-morning-post-offers-a-daily-look-into-china-300619946.html

SOURCE South China Morning Post

Related Links

http://www.scmp.com

