Inktavo and OrderMyGear Merge to Expand Industry-Leading Solutions for Branded Merchandise Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inktavo, the company behind InkSoft, Printavo, GraphicsFlow, SignTracker, and Clarity Software, and OrderMyGear (OMG), a leading online platform for group ordering and e-commerce in the team, promotional products, and decorated apparel markets, today announced its merger.

The merger unites two category-defining innovators to create the industry's most complete suite of tools for branded merchandise businesses — spanning shop management, e-commerce, production management, reporting, design, and customer engagement.

"Combining Inktavo and OMG empowers our customers with a platform that offers solutions for branded apparel, promotional products, and signage," said James Armijo, CEO of Inktavo. "We can enable online sales, proposals, in-house production, or outsourced production — or any combination of those — so that our customers have the tools and support they need to realize their vision and grow, and their customers can have a seamless experience as if everything is handled in-house."

Founded in 2008, OrderMyGear has helped thousands of team dealers, promotional product distributors, and apparel decorators simplify the process of selling branded merchandise to groups online. The company has expanded its capabilities through the acquisitions of BrightStores, a market leader in online company stores for distributors; DistributorCentral, a leading technology provider for supplier product data management and distribution; and Aturian, a presentation, order management, and ERP platform for distributors.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Inktavo and expand the ecosystem of solutions available to branded merchandise businesses. For the first time, distributors, decorators, and dealers will have a single technology partner to help power every element of their business from product discovery and digital sales channels to post-sale order management, decoration and fulfillment, and accounting. Suppliers will have unmatched access to thousands of customers using our combined set of solutions to search, buy, and sell brandable products. Together, we are uniquely positioned to connect the industry with market-leading data and technology," said Leonid Rozkin, CEO of OMG.

With the merger, Inktavo extends its reach across new verticals while offering current OMG customers access to the company's broader suite of tools, including shop management, design tools, and marketing resources. The companies will continue to operate their existing product lines while working toward an integrated ecosystem, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity for customers.

This transaction also brings together the strong backing of experienced investors. Inktavo is supported by PSG and Blue Star Innovation Partners, both of which have deep expertise in scaling software businesses. OrderMyGear is backed by Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE), which has fueled OMG's growth and supported its acquisitions of BrightStores, DistributorCentral, and Aturian. SGE will remain an investor in the merged company.

About Inktavo

Inktavo is the parent company of Printavo, InkSoft, GraphicsFlow, Clarity, and SignTracker, providing connected software solutions that help decorated apparel shops and sign businesses sell more products, improve efficiency, and streamline operations. Through the combination of its brands and founders, Inktavo brings more than 40 years of experience from former print shop owners, signmakers, and screenprinters, with a mission to empower branded merchandise businesses to virtualize print commerce.

Media Contact: Mike Clark, Marketing Manager, [email protected]

About OrderMyGear

OrderMyGear (OMG) is the market-leading technology for promotional product distributors, apparel decorators, team dealers, and suppliers to sell branded merchandise across channels. For more than 20 years, OMG has been on a mission to help businesses sell branded merchandise to groups with flexible, secure, and easy-to-use tools. OMG powers sales for over 4,000 clients generating more than $4 billion in online sales. Learn more at www.ordermygear.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact: Matt Lawson, Senior Marketing Manager, at [email protected]

SOURCE OrderMyGear