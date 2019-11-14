INKY Announces Additional $6 Million in Funding Led by ClearSky Security to Extend Technology Availability and Strategic Partnerships

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INKY Technology Corporation , a next-gen anti-phishing startup, announced today the company has raised an additional $6 million in funding led by ClearSky Security, as well as participation from Gula Tech Adventures to close out the start-up's series A round of funding. Ron Gula, Founder of Gula Tech Adventures, will join INKY's Board of Advisors as a result of the funding close.

"In the 18 months since our foundational investment in INKY, the company has racked up numerous key commercial wins and has improved the intelligence of the core INKY Phish Fence product well beyond what incumbent vendors are capable of. We're thrilled to support INKY at this exciting inflection point for the company," said Peter Kuper, Managing Partner ClearSky Security.

INKY was designed to use the power of cutting-edge computer vision technology to sift through the deceptive ways in which criminals are putting together phishing attacks today. INKY can detect and block phishing attacks that use even the most sophisticated tactics, such as hidden text and altered logos, before they reach end users.

"As an early investor in INKY and team, I've seen the real benefits of the company's computer vision technology in preventing and catching phishing attacks before they are able to execute ahead of legacy anti-phishing technologies on the market today," said Ron Gula, Founder, Gula Tech Adventures.

The company's flagship anti-phishing solution, INKY Phish Fence , is equipped with anomaly detection algorithms and computer vision technology to identify and block brand forgery emails, spear phishing attempts and extortion attacks, while also alerting employees with helpful warning banners to unusual or suspicious emails, giving users specific guidance on potentially problematic messages.

"This latest round of funding allows INKY to significantly expand its market reach and further extend its considerable lead in anti-phishing technology over both competitors and cybercriminals," says Dave Baggett, CEO of INKY.

About ClearSky

ClearSky is a venture capital/growth equity firm that has been operating since 2012 with offices in Florida, New York, Boston and San Francisco. ClearSky is currently investing through two funds: ClearSky Power & Technology and ClearSky Security. ClearSky Power & Technology invests in innovative companies providing technology and services to enterprise customers, with a special focus on the power sector. ClearSky Security invests in companies that offer transformative solutions for cybersecurity, industrial security and critical infrastructure security.

About Gula Tech Adventures

Gula Tech Adventures are cyber security industry veterans helping the next generation with funding and our experience. The Gulas are best known for their work at Tenable Network Security where Ron was co-founder and CEO and Cyndi built the operations, licensing and business practices. Before Tenable, they helped corporations and governments catch hackers with their Dragon intrusion detection system. Now they are running a cyber security investment fund and working with the next generation of cyber security start-ups assisting with their product roadmaps, participating in their capital raises and helping them build their companies.

About INKY

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Phish Fence, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M, which now powers Google Flights®. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/

Media Contact

Lisa Ackerson | VP, Marketing, INKY

lisa.ackerson@inky.com

SOURCE INKY

Related Links

https://INKY.com

