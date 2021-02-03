INKY Closes 2020 with Triple Digit Growth in Enterprise & Midmarket Customers

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INKY Technology Corporation , a pioneer in next-gen email phishing protection, announced today the company closed 2020 with over 150% in enterprise and midmarket customer growth.

"INKY's 2020 exponential growth is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation, extending the sales footprint with new partnerships and integrations, as well as exceptional leadership," said Matt Gatto, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "INKY is well positioned to replace legacy Secure Web Gateway vendors and lead the anti-phishing market in 2021."

Key 2020 Company Milestones:

Raised a $20 million series B , led by Insight Partners to increase company size, expedite product development, grow the go-to-market team, and increase the ability to operate globally

Enhanced anti-phishing capabilities with addition of Account Takeover (ATO) Protection , which uses innovative machine learning techniques referred to as stylometry, and social graphing, to create individual sender profiles and block ATO attacks for users and most importantly, third-parties.

Added to executive team welcoming industry veterans: Roger Kay , Vice President of Security Strategy and Leigh Reichel , CFO

and EMEA Named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2020 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its work on solving the systemic phishing attack epidemic

"2020 proved to be a difficult year for many cybersecurity businesses that needed to pivot to account for the change in workflow and increase in threats. INKY was prepared for this industry shift and was able to not only grow our customer base significantly, but we more than doubled our employee base allowing us to meet market demand," said Dave Baggett, Co-founder and CEO of INKY. "As we look ahead to tackling 2021, INKY is continuing to focus on innovation and strategic technology and channel partnerships as the vehicle to expand our presence globally."

About INKY

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Phish Fence, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M, which now powers Google Flights®. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/ .

