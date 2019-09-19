INKY Enhances Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue Officer

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INKY Technology Corporation , an anti-phishing startup, today announced that John Lyons has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to continue the company's exponential growth in the cybersecurity arena.

"This new appointment further strengthens INKY's management team as the company focuses on revenue generation and expansion globally," said Dave Baggett, CEO and Founder of INKY. "Lyons adds important, diverse expertise to INKY's management team with an impressive resume and extensive experience as a driving force for the company's revenue stream."

As CRO, John will be responsible for revenue generation and managing key strategic challenges essential for growth, such as product development, raising funding, and recruitment.

"The email security arena is in a radical revolution, where legacy vendors are not able to detect today's most sophisticated phishing attacks," said John Lyons, CRO of INKY. "With the company's unique computer vision capabilities to detect image and brand fakes, INKY is poised to take the lead in the market."

John Lyons comes to INKY with more than 25 years of experience in technology sales and sales leadership. Before joining the company, John ran worldwide sales for ThreatConnect. Prior to that, he was President of ThreatTrack Security, Inc. and served as Vice President of Sales for North and South America at Tenable Network Security, Inc. John has also held sales management roles with Seagate Software, VERITAS, and Peopleclick.

INKY's anti-phishing solution, Inky Phish Fence , uses novel computer vision and anomaly detection algorithms to identify and block both brand forgery emails and spear phishing attempts. Inky Phish Fence also adds helpful warning banners to unusual or suspicious emails, giving users specific guidance on potentially problematic messages. Users can report phishing emails via a "Report This Email" link added to each email. Inky Phish Fence works on any endpoint via any mail client, with no additional client software required.

Inky Phish Fence integrates directly into Microsoft Office 365® in minutes, and provides IT/Security teams a rich reporting and measurement dashboard to assess blocked threats and reported phishing emails. Inky Phish Fence supports Google G Suite® implementations as well.

About INKY

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Phish Fence, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M which now powers Google Flights®. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/

Media Contact

Lisa Ackerson | VP, Marketing, INKY

lisa.ackerson@inky.com

SOURCE INKY

Related Links

https://INKY.com

