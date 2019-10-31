INKY Further Grows Executive Team with the Addition of Chief Customer Officer

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INKY Technology Corporation , an anti-phishing startup, today announced that Eli Sanders has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer. Working closely with the entire executive team, Sanders will be responsible for leading the development of the customer success strategy, ensuring that it's a key and focused objective in the company's future growth strategy.

"This is an emerging role at INKY, which we've created to address the core issues of customer portfolio development, retention, and expansion," said Dave Baggett, CEO, and Founder of INKY. "Sanders' strong leadership skills will be key in motivating to inspire both our clients and teams."

As Chief Customer Officer, Eli will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company's customer service strategy, including product integration, client communication, maximizing customer retention, developing efficient processes, and overseeing training.

"This position will allow me to add value to INKY's customer base, identify new customer needs, and provide transformative solutions," said Eli Sanders, Chief Customer Officer of INKY. "I am committed to partnering with INKY's growing list of clients, building strong relationships and ensuring long-term value and the highest quality of service and support."

Eli Sanders comes to INKY with over 25 years of experience leading enterprise customer success, professional services, account management and software engineering teams. Sanders has a proven track record of working effectively across organizational boundaries to facilitate increased transparency and collaboration to improve technical products, data quality, system adoption, high-touch and scaled support, and program management.

Prior to joining INKY, Eli was Director of Operations at Google, culminating seven years in leadership positions overseeing customer success and operational excellence teams for Google Travel and Google Fiber. Before that, Eli was Vice President of Account Management and Customer Success at ITA Software and served as Director of Client Services at i-Cube and Razorfish. Eli was also previously a software engineer lead at Bell Communication Research.

Sanders received his B.A. in Computer Science from Yeshiva University and M.S. in Computer Science from Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science. He then received his M.B.A. from New York University Stern School of Business.

About INKY

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Phish Fence, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M, which now powers Google Flights®. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/

Media Contact

Lisa Ackerson | VP, Marketing, INKY

lisa.ackerson@inky.com

SOURCE INKY

Related Links

https://www.inky.com

