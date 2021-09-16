INKY Named a Winner in 2021 SINET16 Innovator Awards

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INKY Technology Corporation , a pioneer in next-gen email phishing protection, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2021 SINET16 Innovator Awards. SINET, an organization with the mission to accelerate Cybersecurity innovation through public-private partnerships, identified the sixteen emerging companies delivering the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address Cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

Winners were selected from a pool of 190 applications from 18 countries, which has become more and more competitive since the program launched 12 years ago. Submissions are evaluated in a series of two rounds by the SINET Judging Committee composed of 117 private and government security professionals including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

INKY uses machine learning and computer vision to identify and block sophisticated phishing emails that get through legacy email systems. With the most advanced detection techniques, INKY blocks malicious phishing attacks on Microsoft 365, Exchange, and Google Workspace.

SINET is dedicated to introducing leading innovators into the Cybersecurity industry and accelerating innovation by encouraging collaboration, breaking down communication barriers, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals from the private and public sectors and solution providers, buyers, researchers, and investors.

"I am excited to announce this year's class of the SINET16 Innovators, who are emerging as leaders in their field, and paving the way for critical security advancements into multiple government agencies and industry sectors," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "As in past years, the applicant pool of early-stage and emerging technology companies has become more and more competitive. We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add technologies and we look forward to watching these companies continue to grow and help protect our national security and economic interests."

"We're thrilled to be named a 2021 SINET16 award winner," said Dave Baggett, CEO and Founder at INKY. "This is great validation of the investment we've made in technology, people and go-to-market strategy that has helped us earn this recognition. We look forward to building on this significant recognition and continue to provide the advanced anti-phishing solutions our customers need."

About INKY

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Phish Fence, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M, which now powers Google Flights. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/ .

PR Contact

Vaughn Harring

[email protected]

617 794-8682



SOURCE INKY

Related Links

https://inky.com

