INKY Technology Announces Launch of Channel Partner Program

COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INKY Technology Corporation , a pioneer in next-gen email phishing protection, announced the formal launch of its channel partner program for Managed Security Providers (MSPs) and Value-Added Resellers (VARs). This program provides MSPs and VARs with sales incentives, profitable margins, training, and sales and marketing support.

Email security and phishing attacks continue to be critical issues for organizations and as a result, an enormous market opportunity for MSPs and VARs. In a recent report, Scott Crawford Research Director Information Security at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "Phishing was the most frequently reported attack type seen to have increased as a result of working from home. At 69% of respondents, it was reported nearly twice as often as the next most common tactic." 1 The phishing problem is not going away, and new attacks and schemes are hatched daily.

INKY's Channel Partner Program delivers:

Simple, user-friendly, and informative selling tools in the Partner Portal that includes on-demand collateral, and creative co-marketing to help partners generate demand and leads.

Dedicated sales and technical resources are assigned to partners to enable sales and drive mutual engagement and alignment around next-gen technology, marketing, and sales activities

Flexible licensing model for partners to drive business growth and position their brand as a leading security services provider with a next-generation solution

"We're excited to officially launch our INKY Partner Program," said Shayna Jackson, Director, Partner Programs at INKY. "The INKY Partner Program now allows MSPs and VARs the ability to provide their customers with advanced anti-phishing technology and unique banner alerts that can catch attacks other systems miss. We look forward to welcoming new partners and assisting them in providing the most advanced anti-phishing and email security offerings to their clients."

Interested partners can visit www.inky.com for more details on INKY's Partner Program.

About INKY

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Phish Fence, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M, which now powers Google Flights. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/ .

1 "Coverage Initiation: INKY marshals a variety of techniques to advance email threat defense." Authored by - Scott Crawford, Matthew Utter. 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

