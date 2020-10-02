INKY Technology Appoints Leigh Reichel as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INKY Technology Corporation , a pioneer in next-gen email phishing protection, today announced that Leigh Reichel, a seasoned industry leader with more than 30 years of financial management and executive leadership, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"Leigh is an accomplished entrepreneur and financial executive with deep experience in the telecommunications, software, and internet industries," said Dave Baggett, CEO at INKY. "With his strong background in corporate finance, accounting and operations, Leigh brings a wealth of experience and proven performance to INKY as we continue to invest in our future growth."

Reichel has been deeply involved in more than half a dozen start up entities and several public companies, raising over one billion in public and private financing. With a strong pulse on the current and emerging market landscape, Reichel is well versed in managing and leading the IPO process and several merger and acquisition transactions on both the sell and buy side.

"I believe INKY is well positioned to disrupt the cloud-based email security market and help enterprises as they navigate the increasingly complex threat landscape," said Leigh Reichel, CFO at INKY. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to help lead the company's financial direction as we pursue continued innovation and growth."

Reichel holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in Accounting, Finance, and Economics from the College of Business at James Madison University and an MBA in Finance and Marketing from University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business.

To learn more about INKY's leadership team, please visit: https://www.inky.com/leadership/ .

About INKY

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Phish Fence, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M, which now powers Google Flights®. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/ .

