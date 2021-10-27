INKY Technology Names Shlomi Gian Chief Revenue Officer

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INKY Technology Corporation , a pioneer in next-gen email phishing protection, today announced that Shlomi Gian, most recently CEO of CybeReady, will be joining its leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to drive the company's sales and go-to-market activities. The Company also announced it has surpassed twelve hundred customers now using its advanced email phishing and security solutions.

Mr. Gian has more than twenty years of experience in the technology industry and has helped build sales and drive growth at several companies. As the CEO of CybeReady, he tripled revenue and reached profitability. As PacketZoom's CEO he drove initial sales before selling the company to Roblox. Prior to that, at Akamai, Gian co-founded and served as the Head-of-Business of the Mobile Unit. Before the Akamai acquisition, he was General Manager of Mobile Solutions at Cotendo.

"Adding Shlomi to our leadership team supercharges our growth," said Dave Baggett, CEO and Founder of INKY. "His extensive experience in building world-class go-to-market and sales teams will be a great foundation as the company builds market presence and we add to our customer base of more than twelve hundred companies."

As CRO, Mr. Gian will be responsible for growing the INKY's market share and marketing of the company's cloud-based email security solutions. He will drive revenue generation and manage key growth challenges, including the Marketing; Partner and Reseller activity; and Business Development activities.

"INKY has a great solution that really stands out in the market and has an amazing human talent pool," said Shlomi Gian, Chief Revenue Officer, INKY. "I'm excited at the opportunity this role presents and I'm anxious to optimize our playbook and ensure we tell INKY's unique story while driving revenue growth."

Mr. Gian holds an B.S. degree in Computer Science and MBA degree from the University of San Francisco.

About INKY

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Phish Fence, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M, which now powers Google Flights®. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/ .

