INKY Technology's 'INKY Phish Fence' is Now Available on BlackBerry Marketplace

COLLEGE PARK, Md., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INKY Technology Corporation , a pioneer in next-gen email phishing protection, announced today that the company has joined the BlackBerry® Marketplace for Enterprise Software. Users can now access and trial the Inky Phish Fence™ solution for Microsoft® Office 365® through the BlackBerry® Work application on mobile and BlackBerry® Desktop apps running on Windows® 10 and macOS®. INKY's dynamic banners, optimized for mobile platforms, will display directly on the BlackBerry Work email client. INKY's advanced anti-phishing technology along with unique banner alerts can catch attacks other systems miss.

"We are happy to add INKY to our ever-growing BlackBerry Marketplace, giving our customers greater choice in the level of protection they choose to deploy to users," said Alex Willis, VP of Sales Engineering and ISV Partners at BlackBerry. "INKY Phish Fence is a complementary solution to our existing security options, and we're happy that INKY has recognized that BlackBerry is the most secure platform to host its application."

The BlackBerry Marketplace is home to certified BlackBerry® Dynamics™ applications and enterprise solutions to suit any corporate security and productivity needs. Users and administrators can easily search for the best-in-class applications and solutions in one location, specifically built for the BlackBerry® platform. The BlackBerry Marketplace ensures visibility to partners and prospective customers around the world. Customers can easily trial a product or contact the vendors for more information.

INKY will integrate with BlackBerry Work, which protects enterprise email, calendar, contacts, presence, document access, browsing and document editing. The BlackBerry Work application's next-generation containerization can protect all business data on corporate-owned and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) devices. It will also work with BlackBerry Desktop, allowing access to corporate networks from personal or non-corporate managed devices and protecting enterprise data with full containerization reducing the risk of data leakage.

"This is a great opportunity for us to share our advanced anti-phishing and unique banner technology with a diverse, new market," said Dave Baggett, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of INKY. "We're looking forward to building on the BlackBerry partnership and offering our email protection, and advanced anti-phishing technology to a wider group of customers."



Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Phish Fence, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M, which now powers Google Flights. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/ .

