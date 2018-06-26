InLab Design™ Introduces "Comfort Touch Series:" Wearable Garments Designed to Provide Warmth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InLab Design, a visionary in innovation lifestyle, health, and wearables, is introducing the revolutionary Comfort Touch Series, an apparel collection that combines knitting and heating technology designed to keep people warm. Made with premium natural wool, the scarves are knitted with a small, safe, and strong heating wire that is powered by a small low-voltage rechargeable battery. The scarves are scheduled to be available fall, 2018.

The inspiration for the Comfort Touch Series springs from InLab Design CEO/Co-Founder Diana Yiu, who was constantly miffed by having to shiver at work in cold in air-conditioned offices. Yiu, an avid outdoors sports fan and enthusiast, is no stranger to the challenges of keeping warm at baseball and ice hockey games. Yiu also enjoys mountain climbing, hiking, and camping. The second Comfort Series product, wool blankets, will be available later this year.

"I am so happy to see my vision come to life with this beautiful line of scarves that blends technology to improve peoples' active lives," Yiu said. "Our dedicated product team has designed these stylish scarves with the heating patch sewn into the fabric—totally invisible and wire-free. You can wrap the scarf around your shoulders or simply drape a blanket on your lap to stay warm to enjoy your favorite outdoor activities longer."

How the Scarves and Blankets Keep People Warm

The scarves and blankets feature a safe heating patch optimally positioned to radiate heat. Both products are designed with a small, discreet pouch which houses a chocolate square-sized battery (fully charged in two hours with a USB power source). With a simple slide control, the scarf or blanket warms up gently within 20 seconds and can keep you warm for up to two hours. The scarves and blankets are knitted with a small, safe, and strong heating wire -- a silver plated nylon yarn that is tear and tarnish resistant (made by Shieldex® Conductive Fabrics).

Potential Use Cases:

Sports fans at games/matches, including parents/family cheering their kids at soccer matches

Outdoor workers (tour guides, landscape artists)

Workers confined in cold air conditioned offices

Travel (cold airplanes, visiting cooler climates)

People rehabilitating from injury/surgery, such as post-knee replacement

The elderly

The Scarf will be available in casual grey, classic black, and a black and white "star shower" pattern and will retail globally starting at $99.00.

About InLab Design Limited

InLab Design Limited is an innovative lifestyle brand committed to creating seamlessly invisible technology products, with a focus on quality, comfort, and craftsmanship. The flagship series of products, Comfort Touch, will offer a line of stylish scarves and blankets designed to keep people warm using battery-powered heating patches sewn into the fabric.

The company was founded by Diana Yiu, a former marketer at Levi Strauss & Co., Vidal Sassoon, and Fitbit, and Hong Tak Choi, an engineer and entrepreneur. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong, and can be found online at www.inlabdesign.com.

