Inland Detox is Now In-Network with Aetna

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Detox is excited to announce that we're now a California provider for Aetna health insurance. Aetna is one of the oldest healthcare insurance providers in all of the United States, with a network of over a million healthcare professionals and 5,700 hospitals. Aetna is the sixth largest health insurance provider in the United States and helps almost 40 million people every single year.

Inland Detox Now In-Network with Aetna

Aetna health insurance offers coverage to a total of sixteen states, including California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, Utah, and Washington. We're more than thrilled that Aetna is now included in Inland Detox's list of In-Network Partners, joining Anthem, Beacon, Cigna, and Kaiser. With our list of healthcare providers growing, Inland Detox continues to be able to help more and more people find the recovery they need.

As a certified detox and inpatient residential facility , Inland Detox makes it our mission to provide you or your loved one with support on the path to wellness. Our rehab facility is located in Temecula, CA, but we service from out-of-state as well.

Our main programs include detoxification services and inpatient residential treatment services. We can help you or your loved ones through addictions to alcohol and benzodiazepines, which require detoxification before other rehab services. We can also help treat addictions to heroin, opiates, prescription drugs, cocaine, and meth.

Inland Detox proudly believes in treating the individual and not the disorder. It's for this reason that we offer a dual diagnosis program for those suffering from an overlapping mental illness and a substance use disorder. Our professional staff is here for our residents day and night, and will guide them through evidence-based therapies such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, and other holistic treatments.

For Aetna members, using your Aetna health insurance to pay for addiction treatment and recovery can help to reduce out-of-pocket costs. Having to worry about whether to spend money on wellness or living can be stressful, so that's why Inland is proud to be able to serve Aetna members as an in-network provider.

If you're an Aetna member and you or your loved one is in need of addiction treatment, you can find assistance at inlanddetox.com or call 888-739-8296 to be connected with one of our specialists.

