Inland Detox is Now In-Network with Cigna Health Insurance

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted drug and alcohol detox facility Inland Detox is now in-network with Cigna. Patients in Riverside County, Temecula and Inland Empire can get treatment without incurring significant out-of-pocket expenses.

While many people experience the issues associated with drug and alcohol addictions, not everyone has access to cost-effective, quality detox treatment. Health insurance that covers detox treatments allows patients to benefit from high-quality treatment under trained drug and alcohol detox experts.

Inland Detox

Cigna is a reputed healthcare and insurance company that facilitates cashless treatment options.

"Being in-network with Cigna Health Insurance is another step in the right direction for us as an addiction treatment center. It gives us more opportunity to help more people, and that's exactly what we are here for." - Kyle Hartfield (CEO)

Since the detox programs take place in an upscale, elaborate property, patients don't have to compromise on their privacy. Additionally, the calm and peaceful ambiance of the property will aid recovery.

Patients may experience breakdowns, seizures, anxiety or even severe physical discomfort in the initial stages. Qualified, experienced staff who have formal addiction recovery treatment training can help them get through these stages.

The Inland Detox center works 24/7, and patients can approach the staff at any time. People with severe addiction disorders can try residential treatment programs.

The steps in detox treatment include:

Evaluation: Before an individual starts detox treatment, an expert doctor will carefully evaluate their condition.

Stabilization: Stabilization entails getting used to a drug and alcohol-free lifestyle through a structured, monitored withdrawal process in a comfortable atmosphere.

Further Treatment: Once the condition stabilizes, patients are ready for further treatment in a residential or outpatient setting.

Detox treatment at Inland Detox will help patients clear their system of drugs and alcohol and prepare them for further stages of addiction treatment. With the option to avail of cost-effective treatment with Cigna, treatment programs are now more accessible.

