TEMECULA, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Detox is proud to be going in-network with Kaiser Permanente. Kaiser provides several kinds of health insurance plans that all contain benefits for mental health, including addiction. Kaiser Permanente includes the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and its subsidiaries, and the Permanente Medical Groups. Kaiser Permanente is one of the US's largest not-for-profit health plans that serves over 12.6 million nationwide.

Inland Detox is Now In-Network With Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente offers insurance to California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., Oregon, and Washington residents. Kaiser is now included in the list of In-Network providers that are partnered with Inland Detox including Anthem, Beacon, Cigna, and TRICARE. Now that we can work directly with all of these insurance providers, Inland Detox can help more people receive quality detox and residential services.

Proper treatment for drug and alcohol abuse is essential in finding recovery for you or your loved one. Inland Detox is a certified detoxification and residential facility for drug and alcohol addiction located in Temecula, California.

Inland Detox specializes in detox and residential treatment to help with alcohol, benzodiazepine, opioid, prescription, cocaine, methamphetamine addiction, and more. A doctor evaluation will occur upon arrival and help with stabilization. Stabilization occurs by providing a safe and comfortable environment to withdrawal and get rid of all the drugs and alcohol from the body.

Inland Detox also offers dual diagnosis treatment for those struggling with addiction and a mental health disorder simultaneously. Treating both disorders at the same time provides the best results for long-term recovery. Therapies provided during residential treatment can include individual sessions, group sessions, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), psychiatric evaluations, and medication management.

Using health insurance to pay for drug rehab can reduce out-of-pocket costs and help with financial burdens. Kaiser Permanente health insurance can provide coverage for behavioral therapy, detox, and residential treatment services provided by Inland Detox. To utilize Kaiser Permanente insurance at Inland Detox there are several steps that must be completed.

Steps to qualify for Inland Detox through Kaiser Permanente:

Call 951-601-6174 for the Riverside County Substance Abuse Referral Hotline Ask for a zoom call for the referral Request inpatient care with Inland Detox Receive a referral code and give it to admissions staff Insurance is run after the code is received Assessment is performed and arrival at Inland Detox can occur within a few hours

Learn more at inlanddetox.com or call 888-739-8296.

